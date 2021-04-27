Covid claims record 18 lives in Chandigarh tricity

Showing no respite, the Covid-19 pandemic claimed 18 mores lives in the tricity on Monday, highest in a day since the outbreak last March.

While Mohali recorded 11 deaths, equalling its record set just two days back, Chandigarh registered five fatalities, highest in the second wave, followed by two in Panchkula district.

Meanwhile, 2,004 people tested positive, including 821 in Chandigarh, 749 in Mohali, and 434 in Panchkula. It was for the fourth time in the past five days that the tricity recorded 2,000+ cases. The grim milestone was crossed for the first time on April 22, and the next day the figures peaked at 2,201.

24 +ve at residential school near Tangori

After receiving a complaint about students of a residential school suffering from moderate to high-grade fever, the Mohali administration dispatched a medical team to conduct Covid-19 tests.

The report of samples taken from Career Point Gurukul situated near Tangori village revealed that 24 people, including students and staff, were positive out of the 100 tested till late evening.

They have been isolated at the Covid Care Centre in Gharuan while those found negative are being sent home, said deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan, while calling the school authorities “highly irresponsible” for delay in reporting.

The district’s tally has climbed to 42,611 while toll stands at 556, with April accounting for 37% and 22%, respectively. Civil surgeon Adarshpal Kaur said all 11 people who died on Monday had comorbidities.

The number of active cases has touched 8,151, highest since the pandemic. With 585 patients being discharged on Monday, the number of those recovered has gone up to 33,904.

At 36%, Panchkula district saw a surge in positivity rate, as of 1,193 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 434 turned out to be positive.

5 deaths in Chandigarh, highest in second wave

Two women, aged 40 and 47, were among five people who succumbed to the virus in Chandigarh on Monday. While it was the highest number of fatalities reported in a day in the second wave, the record was set on September 23 last year, with 10 deaths.

The UT also reported 821 cases, just seven short of the record 828 clocked three days back. The number of active cases stands at 5,575, an all-time high.

As many as 39,513 people have tested positive so far, of whom 33,498 have been cured and 440 have died. The other three deaths reported on Monday were of senior citizens, aged 65, 70 and 80.

In Panchkula, every third person sampled tests +ve

It means of every three people tested, one was found to be infected. According to the central government guidelines, the positivity rate should ideally be below 5%.

In the neighbouring districts of Chandigarh and Mohali, it has been consistently recorded between 15-20% in the past few days.

Among the fresh cases, most surfaced in the urban pockets, taking the district’s total to 19,539.

With a 68-year-old woman from Sector 4 and a 50-year-old woman from Vasudevpura succumbing to the virus, the death toll climbed to 185. Both women had comorbid conditions, said the health authorities.

While 16,721 patients have been cured and discharged, 2,633 cases remain active in the district.