Covid fatalities rose by 70% in Chandigarh tricity area in August

Though tricity’s monthly Covid case count dropped by 20% in the month of August, the fatality rate saw a 70% spike as compared to the previous month.

After 6,564 Covid infections in July, the tricity cases dropped to 5,365 in August while deaths went up from 13 in July to 22 in August. In terms of infections, Chandigarh remained the worst-affected with 2,217 cases. In July, the UT had 2,747 cases. In Mohali, the cases dropped from 2,095 to 1,798 whereas in Panchkula, the tally dropped from 1,722 cases in July to 1,350 in August.

In August, as many as 12 people succumbed to the virus in Chandigarh, followed by eight in Mohali and two in Panchkula. In July, six people had died in Mohali, four in Chandigarh and three in Panchkula.

It is for the first time since February, when the third wave was nearing its end, that the tricity has seen such a high count of fatalities in a month.

‘All deceased with co-morbid’

As per health experts, all persons who lost their life to the virus this month were aged and suffering from co-morbid conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer, organ failure, chronic liver disease among others.

Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “In Chandigarh, the Covid-19 was not a primary cause of death in patients as all of them were suffering from other serious illnesses and were aged. The hospitalization rate remained in control and people getting admitted with severe acute respiratory infections (SARIs) were also low. Since the virus is still lethal for the aged, unvaccinated and co-morbid people, people must not skip the booster (third) dose of vaccination.”

Mohali civil surgeon Adarshpal Kaur said, “The cases will keep fluctuating but fatalities are a concern. However, all those who died were aged and co-morbid. Hence, Covid positive people must isolate themselves from elders so that they do not catch the infection.”

‘Fatalities on rise, less takers for booster dose’

Even though fatalities are on rise, not many eligible adults are coming forward to take the booster dose (third dose) of anti-covid vaccination.

Chandigarh had achieved the target of fully vaccinating (two doses) its 8.43-lakh strong adult population on January 25 this year, making them eligible for the third dose in July. But so far in Chandigarh, only 11% (98,349) adults (including all categories) have taken the third dose as on Wednesday.

In Panchkula, as many as 95.5% persons in the age group of 45 to 59 years are fully vaccinated. But only 15.7 % have got the booster dose. In the 18-44 age group, 87.7% have got a second dose and only 7.6% have got a booster dose. Among those above the age of 60, 94.3% are fully vaccinated and 42.5% of them have got the booster shot.

The total eligible adult population of Mohali is 7,46,119 of which only 66,226 have taken booster dose (9%)