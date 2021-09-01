Covid situation in Punjab gets better, no signs of surge yet

Amid reports of a spike in Covid-19 cases in some parts of the country, Punjab has further improved situation in August which saw nearly 65% decrease in deaths due to the virus infection.

An analysis of the health department’s media bulletins reveals that against 241 deaths in July, the state registered 80 deaths in August. On the other hand, the state’s death toll in June was 1,502.

Also, fresh cases in the state have dipped by nearly 57%, with 1,472 cases in August against June’s 3,495.

The government experts say this is for the first time since June last year that the state has registered the positivity rate as low as 0.1%.

“Our positivity rate for August remained one of the lowest in the country. The biggest factor behind this was that the state has not lowered testing. Our average daily testing count is 40,000-45,000,” said state Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar.

The analysis further revealed that the number of active cases further came down to 324 from 534 on July 31.

With nearly 50% of the target population vaccinated with the first dose, the state registered a slight improvement in terms of vaccination as 39.5 lakh doses were administered in August. The data from the CoWIN portal reveals that state has administered 1.35 crore doses of vaccine against the target of 2.02 crore.

Nearly 1.02 crore people have been inoculated with the first dose whereas 32.46 lakh have been fully vaccinated. “We are expecting 70 lakh doses soon though we have not received the arrival schedule,” said the nodal officer.

The state continues to focus more on the first dose even after repeated instructions by the Centre to focus more on the second jab.

Even as there are reports about rolling out vaccination strategy for below-18 age group in September, Punjab officials claim there is no such indication in this regard from the Centre as of now.

“We have not received any official communication in this regard so far,” a senior official said.