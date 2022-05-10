Covid: Chandigarh tricity’s active caseload rises to 177

With 25 more people testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday, tricity’s active caseload climbed to 177, a first in the past 65 days.

Both Chandigarh and Mohali reported nine fresh cases each, down from 11 and 10, respectively, the day before. In Panchkula too, the figure reduced from nine to seven in the same period.

But with lower number of recoveries, tricity’s active cases jumped from 170 to 177 in the past 24 hours.

At 71, Mohali’s active cases breached the 70 mark after 68 days. Another 78 people are still infected in Chandigarh and 28 more in Panchkula.

Tricity’s daily infections have remained in double digits for 20 straight days, keeping the active cases from dropping below 100 for two consecutive weeks.