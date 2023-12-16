close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / CPWD employee shot at by co-worker in Chandigarh’s Sector 7

CPWD employee shot at by co-worker in Chandigarh’s Sector 7

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 16, 2023 09:32 AM IST

The victim, identified as Babita, 36, alleged that the assailant, Dinesh Kumar, opened fire at her, but the bullet missed the target

An employee of the Central Public Works Department allegedly shot at and beat up a female employee of the department at her government accommodation in Sector 7 past Thursday midnight.

The accused fled the scene, said Chandigarh Police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The accused fled the scene, said Chandigarh Police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, identified as Babita, 36, alleged that the assailant, Dinesh Kumar, opened fire at her, but the bullet missed the target.

According to police, Dinesh, who is posted in Delhi, managed to flee the spot. Babita’s husband, Ravinder Singh, is also a CPWD employee and posted in Delhi.

Police said Dinesh and Babita knew each other. He was already present in her first floor quarters, when she returned home on Thursday night. As per Babita’s complaint, around 2 am, he threatened and assaulted her, before opening fire.

She ran downstairs for help and approached a neighbour, who rushed her to PGIMER.

Police are verifying whether a shot was fired, as neither did Babita suffer a bullet injury nor was any shell recovered from her house. Babita remains under treatment at PGIMER for blunt injuries on the head. Her condition is stated to be stable. Her husband, along with their two children, arrived in Chandigarh after getting information about the attack.

Police have registered a case at the Sector 26 police station.

