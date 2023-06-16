Book launch: 4 generations in the Army, Kang family’s tale of valour & sacrifice

A book ‘Creed of Valour and Sacrifice’, authored by Col Ranbir Singh, VrC (retd), documenting his family’s 120 years of service to the Indian Army, was unveiled in Chandigarh today. Author Col Ranbir Singh, VrC (retd), with his book ‘Creed of Valour and Sacrifice’ at Sector 7, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The book details the tryst of the Kang family with active soldiering for four generations, which began with Risaldar Narain Singh, joining the 6th Bengal Cavalry (now 18 Cavalry) as a sowar in 1869. His son Brig Sukhdev Singh, VrC, MC, carried forward the second-generation banner. After this, Brig Sukhdev’s three sons -- Capt Bharpur Singh Kang (later DIG), Col Jasbir Singh Kang and Col Ranbir Singh, the author, were the third generation flag-bearers. Capt Bharpur Singh’s son Karminder Singh Kang, the fourth generation in the Indian Army, was martyred in Sri Lanka in 1989.

Speaking at the book launch, the author said, “Love for the Indian Army and Nation runs in our blood. The book is a sincere attempt to document my family’s rich history of serving the Army, which spans 120 years. The book is, in fact, a tribute to all those who have been serving the nation in uniform generation after generation.”

“Our family has the distinction of having fought in North West Frontier Province in 1897 and early 1940s, WWII in Burma against the Japanese from 1942-46, the 1947-48 war with Pakistan in J&K, 1965 and 1971 war with Pakistan and IPKF Operations in Sri Lanka,” revealed Col Ranbir Singh.

The author had participated in two major wars of 1965 and 1971. He was awarded Veer Chakra for gallantry in the Kargil battle of May 1965. He was wounded in this battle. His father, Brig Sukhdev Singh, is the recipient of the Military Cross in WWII and Veer Chakra gallantry award for Zojila Pass operation in J&K in 1948 while commanding 1 Patiala Battalion (now 15 Punjab).

The foreword of the book has been written by Lt Gen HS Panag, former GOC-in-C Northern and Southern Commands.