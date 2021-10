Cricket: Manan to lead Chandigarh in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Manan Vohra will lead the Chandigarh team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy to be played at Gurugram and Lahli (Rohtak) from November 4. The team of 25 members, including five support staff, left for Gurugram on Wednesday. The Elite E group comprises Chandigarh, Hyderabad, UP, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Saurashtra.

Chandigarh will play its first match against UP on November 4 and face Delhi on November 5. Chandigarh will lock horns with Hyderabad on November 6, followed by Saurashtra on November 8. The team will end its campaign against Uttarakhand on November 9.

Team: Manan Vohra (captain), Shivam Bhambri, Sarul Kanwar, Ankit Kaushik, Kunal Mahajan, Gaurav Puri, Gurinder Singh, Bhagmender Lather, Arpit Singh, Arjit Singh, Jaskarandeep Singh Buttar, Rahul Sharma, Jagjit Sandhu, Shrestha Nirmohi, Parmesh Kumar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Taranpreet Singh, Jaskaranveer Singh Sohi, Gaurav Gambhir, Amrit Lubana, Amit Nayyar (coach), Sandeep Singh Arora (assistant coach), Girish Bhanot (manager), Saurabh Khandelwal (physio) and Sagar Sudan (trainer).