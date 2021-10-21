CTU bus snuffs out biker’s life in Chandigarh

A CTU bus claimed the life of a 25-year-old motorcyclist near Kisan Bhawan in Sector 35, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, Raju, was a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas. His friend Uma Shankar, a resident of small flats, Dhanas, was also injured in the accident.

Shankar told the police that they both were labourers and were returning from work on Monday night when the accident took place. He took Raju to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The bus driver, Baljeet Singh, hailing from Rupnagar, was arrested on the spot as he stopped after the accident. He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and later granted bail.

65-year-old pedestrian hit by car, dies

In another accident, a 65-year-old pedestrian was killed after she was hit by a car in Phase 1, Industrial Area on Tuesday.

The victim, Boni, a resident of Colony Number 4, Industrial Area, was out for a walk when a Maruti Swift hit her. An injured Boni was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where she died during treatment.

The car driver, Darshan Singh, 61, a resident Khizargarh, Mohali, was arrested. A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC was registered against him.

Youth killed in bike-truck crash in Panchkula

A youth was killed and his uncle was injured after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck near NH-7 in Panchkula on Tuesday night.

Shubham and his uncle, Rajpal, both residents of Hangoli village in Panchkula’s Raipur Rani area, were returning from Barwala when a truck rammed into their bike.

Shubham died on the spot, while Rajpal is undergoing treatment at a local health centre. The truck driver fled the scene after leaving his vehicle behind. He was booked under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC.