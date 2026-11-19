Nine years after testifying as a key prosecution witness in the high-profile Kotkhai custodial death case, Himachal Pradesh constable Dinesh Kumar has sought governor Kavinder Gupta’s intervention, alleging sustained harassment, systematic victimisation and arbitrary suspicion by senior police officers. Secretary to the governor Sandeep Bhardwaj confirmed on Wednesday that the representation had been received and forwarded to the chief secretary for further action.

In an 18-page representation submitted to the governor on November 13, the constable has sought an independent inquiry into what he described as “systematic victimisation by senior officials, including director general of police Ashok Tewari, DIG southern range Anjum Ara, Shimla superintendent of police Gaurav Singh and ASP Mehar Panwar.”

Secretary to the governor Sandeep Bhardwaj confirmed on Wednesday that the representation had been received and forwarded to the chief secretary for further action.

A top police officer, privy to the developments, said Kumar was currently under suspension for approaching constitutional authority over his transfer.

“The matter is under investigation. Kumar faces a complaint of beating a civilian and two departmental inquiries are also underway against him,” he said, requesting anonymity.

Kumar has described the action against him as harassment and alleged that he has faced departmental proceedings, denial of financial benefits, verbal abuse and arbitrary suspension for discharging his legal responsibility as a witness in the custodial death case.

According to the representation, Kumar, who joined the force in 2009, was posted in Shimla district in 2016.

While serving at Kotkhai police station in 2017, he became a material witness in the custodial death of Suraj, who died in police custody during the investigation into the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kotkhai.

His deposition, Kumar claims, played a key role in the judicial proceedings that resulted in the conviction of several police personnel, including a former inspector general of police.

Kumar has alleged that a departmental inquiry was initiated against him in 2017 on fabricated grounds and has remained pending for nearly nine years, resulting in the withholding of his annual increments and other financial benefits.

“In June, I was allegedly transferred verbally from Chopal police station to Nankhari, bypassing the mandatory Police Establishment Committee protocol. The sudden move created severe hardships for my family, particularly because his son suffers from cerebral palsy and requires specialised medical care,” the constable said.

Amid Kumar’s deteriorating health, his family members and well-wishers independently approached the Governor’s Secretariat at Lok Bhavan on July 17 seeking intervention.

Although Kumar clarified that he had not personally submitted any complaint regarding his transfer, he alleged that the DGP treated his family’s intervention as misconduct and used it as grounds to suspend him on July 23 and initiate fresh departmental proceedings.

Attempts to contact Shimla SP Gaurav Singh for comments failed to elicit any response.