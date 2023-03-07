DA probe: Punjab vigilance summons Capt Amarinder’s aide BIS Chahal

Patiala The VB has asked Chahal to appear at its headquarters in Mohali on March 10. (Representational Photo (Shutterstock) )

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has summoned former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s aide Bharat Inder Singh Chahal who is accused of acquiring properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The VB has asked Chahal to appear at its headquarters in Mohali on March 10.

The VB had in December last year issued a look out circular (LOC) against Chahal so that he can’t flee from India.

The VB visited Chahal’s Alcazar marriage palace on Patiala-Sirhind Road in January to ascertain the value the property. The probe agency has taken measurement of a shopping complex, owned by Chahal on Nabha Road near the mini-secretariat.

The VB on Tuesday assessed nine acres land on Nabha Road which was Chahal had purchased in 2018. A team of officials have been deputed to check various benami deals, which includes agriculture land and commercial properties in Mohali, New Chandigarh and other areas.

Alcazar marriage palace was inaugurated in 2018 by then chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and entire bureaucracy, including top brass of police, Vigilance Bureau, and IAS officers, remained in function for four hours.

The VB team is ascertaining the value of the property as Chahal had allegedly amassed property through unfair means while he was adviser to the then chief minister.

Chahal was adviser to the CM with cabinet rank from 2017 to 2021. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party along with Amarinder in July last year.

In 2007, Chahal was booked for corruption during the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP rule and faced a probe by the Vigilance Bureau. In 2016, he was acquitted in the case as all 77 government witnesses turned hostile.

Later, this became a poll issue and set the narrative that the Badals and Captain had struck a compromise.