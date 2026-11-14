Danger zone: Pakhowal Road cave-in puts Ludhiana commuters at risk

A road cave-in near City Centre adjoining F Block in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Pakhowal Road continues to pose a safety hazard as authorities are yet to initiate repair work even a day after the incident. A portion of the road that gave way near City Centre in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The road caved in on November 12 opposite the Prem Vihar flats constructed by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), leaving commuters and residents concerned about their safety. Despite the damage being clearly visible on a busy stretch, no repair work has been carried out at the site so far.

Residents have been left to make their own temporary arrangements by placing tree branches, sandbags, and other makeshift barricades around the sunken portion to alert motorists.

The damaged section has developed a deep depression, while visible cracks around it indicate that the road surface may be weakening further. The stretch witnesses regular movement of two-wheelers and other heavy vehicles, forcing commuters to manoeuvre around the damaged patch to avoid an accident.

Arvind Sharma, a resident of the colony, said, “A portion of the road has caved in and residents are worried about their safety. It is unfortunate that such incidents keep happening, but no permanent solution has been provided. The authorities should inspect the site and ensure proper repairs instead of temporary patchwork.”

Echoing similar concerns, Yogesh Mondal, another resident, said the grave danger after dark. “The damaged road poses a serious risk to people passing through the area, especially during the night when the depression may not be clearly visible. Temporary barricading is the only precaution residents have been able to take so far,” he said.

Ritu, a local resident, added, “People living nearby are worried that someone could fall into the damaged portion and suffer injuries. The authorities should not wait for a major accident to happen before taking action.”

Residents have questioned the delay in the administrative response, stating that the responsibility for securing and repairing a compromised public thoroughfare cannot be left to ordinary citizens. They have urged the Ludhiana Improvement Trust and the municipal corporation to inspect the site, install proper safety barricades, and undertake permanent repairs without any further delay.

Area councillor Tanvir Singh Dhaliwal said the matter had not been brought to his notice earlier, but assured that he would look into the issue and take prompt steps to address it.

Repeated attempts made to contact Zone D commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon could not elicit a response.