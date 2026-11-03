Darbar resumes in Jammu, CM calls for expediting projects

Marking the official resumption of the traditional biannual darbar move, chief minister Omar Abdullah was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour on at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu on Monday.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah receiving a guard of honour as the government offices reopened following the annual darbar move at the civil secretariat in Jammu on Monday. (PTI)

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After inspecting the parade presented by a contingent of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the chief minister proceeded to his office to attend to the day’s official business. The ceremony was attended by deputy chief minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, cabinet ministers, acting chief secretary Shailendra Kumar, Jammu divisional commissioner and deputy commissioner among senior officials.

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Shortly after the reopening, Abdullah chaired a review meeting at the secretariat to assess administrative functioning and outline key developmental priorities.

Directing newly appointed ministers to conduct immediate department-level reviews, the CM instructed officials to accelerate execution of ongoing development works; maintain sufficient stocks of essential commodities, particularly across remote and snow-bound areas; strengthen mechanisms for grievance redressal across all departments; and formulate upcoming budget proposals aligned with public needs and regional priorities.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM inspected the Jammu civil secretariat to review administrative readiness and facilities for the public and employees. He visited ministerial chambers, officers’ rooms and clerical halls, interacting with officials, staff and visitors. He also directed his cabinet colleagues to attend public issues on priority and also ensure sufficient stocking of essential commodities for the winter season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM inspected the Jammu civil secretariat to review administrative readiness and facilities for the public and employees. He visited ministerial chambers, officers’ rooms and clerical halls, interacting with officials, staff and visitors. He also directed his cabinet colleagues to attend public issues on priority and also ensure sufficient stocking of essential commodities for the winter season. {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing reporters at the legislative assembly chamber, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said that the revival of the darbar move was a considered government decision taken in deference to public sentiment.

On the recent induction of four new cabinet ministers, Rather added that both new and veteran members are expected to deliver in accordance with public expectations.

Introduced in 1872 by Dogra rulers, the 154-year-old practice was halted in 2021 by the lieutenant governor-led administration before being revived by the Omar Abdullah government.

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At the Jammu wing of the high court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, chief justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati also received a ceremonial guard of honour upon the court’s reopening following its shift from Srinagar.

Inaugurates ₹189-lakh infra works at civil secretariat

The CM inaugurated infrastructure works worth ₹189 lakh at the Jammu civil secretariat for improving facilities for employees and visitors. He inaugurated the newly constructed pre-fabricated office accommodation block, developed at an estimated cost of ₹158.09 lakh under the Capital Expenditure budget, and the renovated reception hall at the entrance gate, completed at a cost of ₹31.10 lakh under the maintenance and repairs component.

Visits fire ravaged Shiv Market

Omar also visited the fire-ravaged Shiv Market near the Jammu railway station and took stock of the damage caused by the recent massive blaze that gutted dozens of shops, reducing a bustling commercial stretch to rubble. He assessed the extent of destruction and interacted with the businessmen.

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Late Sunday, a massive blaze broke out in the market and continued for several hours, engulfing at least 40 shops and destroying property worth crores.

Deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary and transport minister Javed Ahmed Rana had separately visited the fire-affected shopkeepers last week to assess the situation and express solidarity with the victims.