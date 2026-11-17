A data entry operator at the Panchkula civil hospital in Sector 6 has been arrested for allegedly diverting more than ₹5 crore of the Haryana health department fraudulently, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Rajesh Malhotra. His wife Seema Rani, whose bank accounts allegedly received a major portion of the diverted funds, is absconding, officials said. The accused has been identified as Rajesh Malhotra. (HT File)

The case came to light on October 14 after the principal medical officer of the civil hospital submitted a complaint to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), triggering registration of an FIR at the Sector 7 police station on October 29. Investigators said the funds were withdrawn by manipulating payment records and using the drawing and disbursing officer’s (DDO) codes.

Ankit Dhanda, station house officer (SHO) of the Sector 7 police station, said the arrest was made on Saturday. “He is being thoroughly interrogated during police remand. The involvement of other suspects is being verified. A separate complaint received from the chief medical officer is also under investigation and another FIR can be registered soon,” he said.

Earlier, an internal inquiry committee, constituted by the health department, detected financial irregularities, manipulation and unauthorised alterations in some stipend bills related to medical students. The preliminary inquiry reportedly revealed that the funds released from the state treasury had been fraudulently diverted through bank accounts linked to Malhotra, who was engaged as a data entry operator through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.

According to the preliminary findings, nearly ₹3.77 crore was allegedly credited into two personal bank accounts of Seema Rani. It was further found that multiple unique payee codes were allegedly generated using different fake PAN cards created in her name. The money was subsequently withdrawn in cash and transferred through UPI transactions, allegedly by her.

An additional complaint from the chief medical officer has pointed to a further alleged diversion of nearly ₹1.84 crore into Seema Rani’s account. Police are examining whether the two sets of transactions overlap and verifying the complete financial trail. Sources also said that Malhotra returned a substantial amount to the department in instalments before his arrest. Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating), 319(2) (cheating by personation), 336(3) (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security, wills) and 340(2) (forged document or electronic record) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been invoked against the accused. Earlier, a local court dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Seema Rani on November 6. The accused and his wife are residents of Ramgarh, Panchkula.