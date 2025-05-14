Day 73 of Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign: Punjab Police nab 156 smugglers; recover 1.5 kg heroin & 16 kg opium

Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested 156 drug smugglers and seized 1.5 kg of heroin, 16 kg of opium and ₹5.38 lakh in drug money. With these arrests, the total number of peddlers held has reached 10,802 in just 73 days since the launch of the drive. Police teams on Tuesday persuaded 115 individuals to begin de-addiction treatment. (HT File)

Special director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla said over 200 police teams, comprising more than 1,500 personnel under the supervision of 97 gazetted officers, carried out raids at 601 locations across the state. These operations led to the registration of 109 FIRs and the questioning of 613 suspicious individuals.

Shukla added that the state government is pursuing a three-pronged EDP strategy—enforcement, deaddiction and prevention—to combat drug menace.

As part of the ‘de-addiction’ initiative, police teams also persuaded 115 individuals to begin rehabilitation and de-addiction treatment on Tuesday alone.