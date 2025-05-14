Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Day 73 of Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign: Punjab Police nab 156 smugglers; recover 1.5 kg heroin & 16 kg opium

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 14, 2025 05:28 AM IST

Punjab Police arrested 156 drug smugglers, seizing 1.5 kg heroin, 16 kg opium, and ₹5.38 lakh. Total arrests reach 10,802 in 73 days.

Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested 156 drug smugglers and seized 1.5 kg of heroin, 16 kg of opium and 5.38 lakh in drug money. With these arrests, the total number of peddlers held has reached 10,802 in just 73 days since the launch of the drive.

Police teams on Tuesday persuaded 115 individuals to begin de-addiction treatment. (HT File)
Police teams on Tuesday persuaded 115 individuals to begin de-addiction treatment. (HT File)

Special director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla said over 200 police teams, comprising more than 1,500 personnel under the supervision of 97 gazetted officers, carried out raids at 601 locations across the state. These operations led to the registration of 109 FIRs and the questioning of 613 suspicious individuals.

Shukla added that the state government is pursuing a three-pronged EDP strategy—enforcement, deaddiction and prevention—to combat drug menace.

As part of the ‘de-addiction’ initiative, police teams also persuaded 115 individuals to begin rehabilitation and de-addiction treatment on Tuesday alone.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Day 73 of Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign: Punjab Police nab 156 smugglers; recover 1.5 kg heroin & 16 kg opium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On