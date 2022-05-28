Days after his remark over weapons, Punjab govt withdraws Akal Takht jathedar’s security
Five days after the Akal Takht acting jathedar asked Sikhs to keep a licensed weapon in view of the “uncertain times”; a remark that did not go down well with chief minister Bhagwant Mann; the Punjab government withdrew half of Giani Harpreet Singh’s security on Saturday.
Also read: 4-year sentence, but Chautala to be in jail for 2 years, 8 months in assets case
Six personnel, three from Bathinda police, and three from the India Reserve Battalion (IRB), a special armed force, were guarding the head of the highest Sikh temporal seat.
“This morning, we came to know that three personnel of Bathinda police have been called back by their senior officers,” Giani Harpreet Singh said over the phone. “We don’t need the rest of the personnel guarding us either. We have asked officials of Punjab Police to take back the IRB personnel also,” he said.
In a video message to the Sikh community on the 416th anniversary of Gurgaddi Diwas (anointment anniversary) of the sixth Sikh master, Guru Hargobind, on May 23, the Akal Takht jathedar had said: “Every Sikh should try to keep licensed weapons, because the time that is coming, and the circumstances which are going to prevail, demand it. The Sikh youth should be skilful in gatka (Sikh martial art) and shooting.” He, however, did not explain what circumstances he was referring to.
“Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib ji, your statement about weapons... Jathedar ji, you should send across Gurbani’s message of ‘sarbat da bhala’ (welfare of all) to every house instead of that of possessing weapons. Jathedar sahab, we should give the message of peace, brotherhood and modern development rather than of modern weapons,” the chief minister had tweeted, taking note of his remark.
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and his BJP counterpart Ashwani Sharma took exception to Giani Harpreet Singh’s statement, but Shiromani Akali Dal leaders had backed the jathedar.
-
Illegal coal suppliers syndicate operating through bogus firm busted in Bihar
The commercial taxes department has busted a syndicate supplying coal mined illegally to firms both in Bihar and Jharkhand, officials said. The syndicate operated through a bogus firm based in Madhubani making a transaction of ₹73 crore causing tax losses worth ₹25 crore, they said. Investigations have revealed that the bogus firm was owned by one rural woman, who had no knowledge of the activities of the firm.
-
HD Kumaraswamy: PM Modi's main goal is to root out regional political parties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's was reacting to Modi lashing out at family-run political parties in Hyderabad on Thursday, saying 'parivaarvad' is democracy's "greatest enemy" in the country. The comments have come while attempts are on to revive the third front with no BJP or Congress, and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, and jD (S) leader H D Kumaraswamy here on Thursday. They are said to have held discussions in this regard.
-
Siddaramaiah: Are RSS members 'native Indians', 'Dravidians', or 'Aryans'?
Targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, senior Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday questioned whether those who belonged to the outfit were "native Indians", "Dravidians" or "Aryans". The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly also blamed the lack of unity within Indian society for the invasion of Mughals and British and their rule for a long period.
-
Fire at ATM kiosk engulfs multi-storey building in Noida | Video
A fire suspected to have started at an ATM kiosk in Noida Friday night engulfed the four-storey building, news agencies reported. The fire broke out around 10pm at a multi-storey residential-cum-commercial building in the crowded Bhangel area, prompting the deployment of firefighters, reported PTI citing officials. A short circuit at the ATM is believed to have triggered the fire, spreading into the other floors of the four-storey building.
-
Delhiwale: Bhutta returns, in a new chulha
Very many of the bhutta vendors, who will soon pop up through the Delhi region, source their bhuttas from Azadpur Sabzi Mandi. But Mukesh gets his directly from a region where they are grown in great quantity, he says, close to his native Moradabad.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics