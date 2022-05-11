Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / DCI notice to Desh Bhagat Dental College for non-payment of dues
Vikas Chawda, accounts officer of Dental Council of India, said notices have been issued to 10 colleges and institutions that have to pay dues to the tune of 10 lakh or above
Desh Bhagat Dental College and Hospital, Mandi Gobindgarh, is to pay 24 lakh, which has been pending for the last several years. (Source: Desh Bhagat Dental College website)
Published on May 11, 2022 05:50 PM IST
ByParteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot

The Dental Council of India (DCI) has issued notice to Desh Bhagat Dental College and Hospital, Mandi Gobindgarh, a constituent of Desh Bhagat University, for non-payment of 24 lakh outstanding dues for the last several years.

“It emerges from the records that various private recognised dental colleges are not remitting their outstanding fees to this council, pending for the past several years even though demand letters have been issued to them repeatedly. The competent authority has taken a serious note and treated it as public funds lying outside government account,” reads the notice.

Vikas Chawda, accounts officer of DCI, said notices have been issued to 10 colleges and institutions that have to pay dues to the tune of 10 lakh or above.

“They have been given 10 days’ time to clear the dues, failing which DCI will be constrained to initiate an appropriate proceeding in accordance with law for recovery of the outstanding amount,” he added.

The other nine defaulting dental colleges are Dr BR Ambedkar Institute of Dental Sciences & Hospital in Patna ( 34 lakh), BRS Dental College and Hospital in Panchkula ( 29 lakh), Awadh Dental College and Hospital in Jharkhand ( 32 lakh), Bhabha College of Dental Sciences in Shopal ( 13.5 lakh), Modern Dental College and Research Centre in Indore ( 11.5 lakh), Aditya Dental College in Beed ( 12.5 lakh), Pacific Dental College and Research Centre in Udaipur ( 17 lakh), Chandra Dental College and Hospital in Barabanki ( 13.5 lakh) and Institute of Dental Studies and Technology in Ghaziabad ( 11 lakh).

    Parteek Singh Mahal

    Parteek Singh Mahal is a multimedia correspondent based at Faridkot in Punjab. He covers medical education, politics and Punjab police.

