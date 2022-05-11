DCI notice to Desh Bhagat Dental College for non-payment of dues
The Dental Council of India (DCI) has issued notice to Desh Bhagat Dental College and Hospital, Mandi Gobindgarh, a constituent of Desh Bhagat University, for non-payment of ₹24 lakh outstanding dues for the last several years.
“It emerges from the records that various private recognised dental colleges are not remitting their outstanding fees to this council, pending for the past several years even though demand letters have been issued to them repeatedly. The competent authority has taken a serious note and treated it as public funds lying outside government account,” reads the notice.
Vikas Chawda, accounts officer of DCI, said notices have been issued to 10 colleges and institutions that have to pay dues to the tune of ₹10 lakh or above.
“They have been given 10 days’ time to clear the dues, failing which DCI will be constrained to initiate an appropriate proceeding in accordance with law for recovery of the outstanding amount,” he added.
The other nine defaulting dental colleges are Dr BR Ambedkar Institute of Dental Sciences & Hospital in Patna ( ₹34 lakh), BRS Dental College and Hospital in Panchkula ( ₹29 lakh), Awadh Dental College and Hospital in Jharkhand ( ₹32 lakh), Bhabha College of Dental Sciences in Shopal ( ₹13.5 lakh), Modern Dental College and Research Centre in Indore ( ₹11.5 lakh), Aditya Dental College in Beed ( ₹12.5 lakh), Pacific Dental College and Research Centre in Udaipur ( ₹17 lakh), Chandra Dental College and Hospital in Barabanki ( ₹13.5 lakh) and Institute of Dental Studies and Technology in Ghaziabad ( ₹11 lakh).
-
Bengaluru likely to get rain for 5 more days amid weakening cyclone Asani: IMD
Rains have been a consistent sight in Bengaluru this summer, with some saying monsoons have come early in the city, not declaring the frequent thunderstorms as pre-monsoon showers or summer rains. With the arrival of the cyclone Asani, many residents called Bengaluru a 'hill station' and donned sweaters, saying it feels like winter. After recording its wettest April in seven years, Bengaluru is all set to break another weather record this month.
-
Bihar court awards death penalty to 4 in Supaul gangrape and murder case
Four out of the six accused in the brutal gang rape and murder case in Bihar's Supaul district were awarded capital punishment by a special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court on Wednesday. Additional public prosecutor, Nilam Kumari later met the superintendent of police and requested him to conduct a fair probe into the incident. The prosecution and defence counsels examined 12 witnesses during trials.
-
IPS officer investigating SC certificate obtained by MP Renukacharya resigns
Claiming (mental) harassment, a senior IPS officer P Ravindranath resigned from Ravindranath's' position on Tuesday in Karnataka. The IPS officer was investigating the probe against the family members, specifically the daughter, of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's political secretary M P Renukacharya, who is a sitting MLC from the ruling BJP party.
-
Anything may happen anytime: K'taka CM after meeting Shah over cabinet rejig
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, who met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the much awaited expansion or rejig of his Cabinet on Wednesday, said the BJP central leadership would communicate its decision in this regard after discussions, and that "anything may happen at any time." Bommai is under pressure from aspirants to expand his Cabinet at the earliest, ahead of Assembly polls next year.
-
Taj Mahal land originally belonged to Jaipur royal family: BJP MP Diya Kumari
The land on which the Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to erstwhile Jaipur royal family and it was acquired by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, Bharatiya Janata Party member of Parliament from Rajasthan's Rajsamand, Diya Kumari claimed on Wednesday. The petition was filed by BJP media in-charge of Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district, Rajneesh Singh, on May 4.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics