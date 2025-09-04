Deadly downpour: Eight killed in rain-related incidents across Haryana

Eight people, including three minor sisters and two brothers, were killed in rain-related incidents across Haryana on Wednesday. While house collapses triggered by heavy downpour claimed seven lives in Bhiwani, Kurukshetra, Yamunanaga and Fatehabad, another man was found dead after his car plunged into a canal in Sirsa, police said. The debris after the roof of a house collapsed in Bhiwani district on Wednesday. Three minor sisters were killed in the incident. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Three sisters, two brothers among eight dead

In Bhiwani, three minor sisters were killed when their rented house collapsed in Kalinga village.

According to police, the sisters – Anshika (15), Disha (9) and Bharti (7) – were trapped under debris after the roof of their house caved in around 5 am. Their father Om Pal (45), mother Anita (40) and five-year-old brother Dhruva were rescued by villagers and rushed to Bhiwani civil hospital before being referred to Rohtak’s PGIMS in critical condition. Bhiwani tehsildar, Jaibir Singh, said that Om Pal, a labourer, had been living in the rented accommodation for four years as his own house was unsafe.

“The villagers spotted the collapse around 5 am on Wednesday and rushed to help. The incident occurred due to heavy rainfall, and the house gave way suddenly,” said Singh, who visited the site.

In Yamunanagar, the mud roof of a house collapsed at Bandi village on Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of Maan Singh, 45. His wife and three children sustained injuries in the incident.

In Fatehabad, 49-year-old Randhir Saini was killed when the roof of his house collapsed at Samain village while he was asleep. He was taken to Tohana civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

In another incident in Sirsa, divers pulled out the body of medical store owner Vivek Batra from the Raj canal in Dabwali. Police said his car plunged into the canal around 9 am, though they are probing how the vehicle lost control.

In Kurukshetra’s Shahabad, two brothers died while four others suffered injuries after the roof of a kutcha house collapsed in Amar Vihar Colony when seven migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh were asleep.

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep (26) and Kuldeep (27), both from Prayagraj.

Locals rushed the victims to Shahabad civil hospital, where the two were declared dead.

Kurukshetra deputy commissioner (DC) Vishram Kumar Meena said financial aid will be provided to the deceased’s families and the injured as per government policy.

The state had already witnessed five rain-related deaths on Tuesday.

Ambala: SDRF called in, army on standby

The district recorded 105.6 mm rainfall in 24 hours, with Tangri river swelling to 40,500 cusecs against the danger mark of 15,400 cusecs, while Ghaggar crossed 22,000 cusecs against 20,000 cusecs at Shambhu barrier.

DC Ajay Tomar has appealed to residents along the Ghaggar to vacate their houses and announced closure of all educational institutions till Thursday.

Cabinet minister Anil Vij said the state disaster response force (SDRF) has been deployed and the army has been kept on standby.Vij has also asked Tomar to coordinate with the army and keep them on standby.

Kurukshetra: 18 villages flooded, 145 evacuated

Ladwa tehsil reported 196 mm rain overnight. The Markanda river flowed at 256.20 metres, above the danger mark of 256 metres, flooding at least 18 villages in Shahabad and Pehowa sub-divisions. An embankment near Naisi broke, threatening flooding in five more villages of Pehowa.

Authorities have evacuated 145 people from Bajigar Colony and shifted them to safe shelters. DC Vishram Kumar Meena said roofs of 13 houses were damaged in the district due to rainfall.

Superintendent of police Nitish Agarwal visited the affected areas of Tangaur, Kathwa, Kalsana, Bajigar Colony.

Yamunanagar: Rising Yamuna inundates villages

In Kamulpur Tapu, the Yamuna river flooded several homes due to soil erosion. SDRF teams, along with QRT-1 led by inspector Satish Kumar and ASI Rajesh, evacuated families to safer areas. Barriers of trees and sandbags were raised to control erosion.

Rescue & relief efforts

Rescue teams in all three districts deployed boats, distributed food, and provided medical care to those stranded.

CM Nayab Singh Saini was apprised of the situation.

The DCs said damage to crops, property and houses will be assessed and compensation will follow after reports are finalised.

In view of heavy rainfall, Rohtak deputy commissioner Sachin Gupta on Wednesday ordered closure of all government and private schools in the district until further orders. A district flood control room has been set up to assist citizens in case of emergencies. Officials of civic bodies, police, health and emergency services have been put on high alert to manage flood-like situations and carry out rescue if needed.

Hisar DC, Anish Yadav, on Wednesday said that all schools in the district will be closed on Thursday (September 4).