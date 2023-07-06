The Dehlon police booked five persons for supplying fake fertilisers among the farmers of Punjab, Haryana, and other neighbouring states. Five booked for supplying fake fertilisers in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

The accused have been identified as Partha Kanthal of Kolkata, Chanderjit Yadav of Jalandhar, Neelam Kumar of Hamirpur of Himachal Pradesh, Parteek Kumar of Gujarat, while one of their aides is yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of Pardeep Singh Tiwana, agriculture development officer.

In his complaint, the officer stated that he along with agriculture development officer Gaurav Dhir conducted a check at a firm in Sarinh village. They found a vehicle parked outside the firm. When checked, they found fake pesticides and fertilisers from the vehicle.

ASI Bhupinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 7, 8, 19 of the Fertilisers Control Act, Section 10 of Essential Commodity Act, Section 17, 18, 33 of Insecticides Act, Section 420 and 120B of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

