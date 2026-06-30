Delayed monsoon slows down paddy transplantation in Haryana

A delayed southwest monsoon and below-normal rainfall have slowed paddy transplantation in several districts of Haryana, forcing farmers to rely heavily on excessive groundwater extraction. A delayed southwest monsoon and below-normal rainfall have slowed paddy transplantation in several districts of Haryana, forcing farmers to rely heavily on excessive groundwater extraction. (HT Photo)

According to the India meteorological department (IMD), Haryana faced a 21% rainfall deficit in June, receiving just 37.5 mm against the normal 47.4 mm, following a 15% deficit in May.

The situation was particularly worrying during the crucial transplantation period between June 18 and 24, when the state received just 2.1 mm of rain against the normal 14.4 mm. Key paddy-growing districts, including Yamunanagar, witnessed little or no rainfall, while several others remained in the deficient category.

Amid the IMD’s forecast of a weaker-than-usual season, Haryana is set to bring around 18 lakh hectares under paddy cultivation this kharif season. Although the official paddy transplantation season began on June 15, deficient rainfall throughout June has slowed transplantation across several parts of the state. Officials in the state agriculture department believe that nearly 70% of the area is yet to be transplanted.

Although most of Haryana’s paddy is cultivated in areas with assured irrigation, farmers say canal water or tubewell irrigation cannot fully substitute timely monsoon showers as paddy requires fields to remain submerged for nearly a month after transplantation.

Agriculture experts and farmers believe the delayed monsoon has affected transplantation mainly in the central, southern and western parts of the state. Even in northern districts, where irrigation infrastructure is relatively better, farmers are relying heavily on tubewells to prepare fields and maintain nurseries, putting additional pressure on groundwater.

Ram Partap Sihag, joint director, Haryana agriculture department, said that in view of the delayed and deficient monsoon, the department advised farmers against transplanting their entire paddy crop. Instead, they encouraged farmers to diversify a portion of their land by opting for less water-intensive crops such as cotton or the direct-seeded rice technique.

“At present, farmers should focus on protecting the crops that have already been transplanted and postpone further paddy transplantation until the monsoon becomes active,” he said.

“Not only paddy, but the delayed monsoon may significantly affect the sowing of rain-fed crops such as bajra, pulses, guar, jowar and oilseeds in southern and western Haryana,” said Dr Virender Singh Lather, former principal scientist at ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi.

For farmers, however, the immediate concern is the ageing paddy nursery. “A paddy nursery matures within 25 to 30 days. If transplantation is delayed beyond this period, the seedlings become over-aged and are less suitable for transplanting, which can affect yields,” said Satyawan, a farmer from Gohana in Sonepat district.

With the IMD predicting poor rainfall this kharif season, the state agriculture department has repeatedly advocated crop diversification and the adoption of water-saving techniques such as direct seeded rice (DSR) to reduce dependence on groundwater.

Besides paddy, the continuing rain deficit is also causing stress to sugarcane, cotton and vegetable crops, raising fears that if the monsoon does not intensify soon, farmers across the state could face a difficult kharif season.