Despite fiscal stress, pension arrears being cleared gradually: Himachal CM

Despite fiscal challenges 1.90 lakh pensioners and family pensioners in the state are being paid pension on the first day of every month. This was stated by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday while replying to a question raised by BJP MLA Deep Raj, seeking details of pensioners in the state and their pending dues.

Lashing out at the BJP, Sukhu reiterated that the predecessor BJP government had left the state in a difficult financial position. (HT File)

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Lashing out at the BJP, Sukhu reiterated that the predecessor BJP government had left the state in a difficult financial position.

Sukhu said pensioners aged above 67 had been paid their full arrears, while Class-IV employees who had retired had also received their pending pension arrears. “Despite the state’s financial situation, we are gradually paying pension arrears. We have paid approximately 55-57% of the arrears due to Class-III employees for the period from January 2016 to March 31, 2022, while Class-IV employees have been paid ₹20,000,” Sukhu said.

He added that 15% of the arrears due to Class-I and Class-II employees and officers for the period beginning January 2016 had also been paid.

“I have given whatever was possible according to the circumstances and I will continue to do so. I will not bow to pressure from anyone. As the financial situation improves, all government employees, officers and pensioners will be paid what is due to them,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the Centre had announced ₹1,500 crore in assistance following the 2025 monsoon disaster, referring to a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the amount. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the Centre had announced ₹1,500 crore in assistance following the 2025 monsoon disaster, referring to a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the amount. {{/usCountry}}

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Sukhu also alleged that the previous BJP government had received around ₹47,000 crore through the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), whereas his government had received only around ₹17,000 crore.

“If we had received the RDG at the level received during the previous BJP government’s tenure, we could have paid another ₹10,000 crore of arrears and also repaid a substantial part of the state’s debt,” he said.

The chief minister said his government was working towards making Himachal Pradesh financially self-reliant and that available resources would be utilised for development, including strengthening educational institutions and hospitals.

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Leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur, meanwhile, questioned, “If the government has cleared all dues then why are pensioners protesting?”

Hitting out at the state government, Thakur said, “The grant from Centre for destruction owing to monsoon cannot be diverted to pay salary and pension arrears.”