Destitute woman doctor from Haryana found on Mumbai street reunited with family

Published on Jan 25, 2023 12:57 AM IST

The police found Dr Karolina Kapoor with an infected head wound on a street in Goregaon area of Mumbai on December 31, 2022 and admitted her to Jeevan Anand Sanstha’s Samarth Ashram in Palghar

After 21 days of continuous efforts, the ashram’s clinical psychologist succeeded in contacting Dr Karolina Kapoor’s family after gathering information from her during the counselling sessions (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByPress Trust of India

A 42-year-old woman doctor from Haryana found in an injured state on a street in Mumbai was reunited with her family following efforts made by a non-governmental organisation in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

The police found Dr Karolina Kapoor with an infected head wound on a street in Goregaon area of Mumbai on December 31, 2022 and admitted her to Jeevan Anand Sanstha’s Samarth Ashram in Palghar, a release by the NGO on Monday stated without elaborating how she landed in the Maharashtra capital.

From the day Kapoor entered the ashram, a team of its workers made a concerted effort to trace her relatives through police in Delhi, Haryana and by using the internet, the organisation’s trustee Kisan Choure said.

After 21 days of continuous efforts, the ashram’s clinical psychologist succeeded in contacting Kapoor’s family after gathering information from her during the counselling sessions, he said.

The woman’s uncle and brother-in-law soon arrived in Mumbai and after a verification process at Goregaon police station, Kapoor was handed over to them, the official said.

Kapoor left for her home in Gurugram, Haryana on Monday after expressing her gratitude towards the staff at the organisation.

