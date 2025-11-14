Dharamshala: Communal tension in Chamba after groups clash, 7 held

Tension prevailed in Chamba town for the second straight day on Thursday after violent clashes broke out between members of two communities in Surara locality. Residents of the area said that around 30 individuals arrived on motorcycles, assaulted the trio, and used abusive language against the deities. (HT Photo for representation)

Seven people have been detained since the Wednesday evening clash, Chamba police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late on Wednesday evening when a group of youths allegedly attacked three young men, leaving two of them injured, with one admitted in critical condition to Chamba Medical College. The situation soon spiralled into a night-long confrontation between locals and the police, leaving the city on edge.

Residents of the area said that around 30 individuals arrived on motorcycles, assaulted the trio, and used abusive language against the deities. The administration has assured strict action, appealed for communal restraint and heightened security to prevent further escalation.

Soon after the incident, a large group of residents gathered outside the city police post, demanding immediate action against the accused.

The crowd later staged a sit-in outside the police post, demanding that the accused be handed over to them. They called off the protest after police officials assured them of strict action against the culprit and urged the locals to cooperate.

On Thursday morning, members of local organisations and residents held another protest, briefly blocking traffic and reiterating their demand for stern action.

Chamba, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Hitesh Lakhanpal, said that so far seven people have been detained in the case. “The FIR has been registered against around 30 people, and the efforts are underway to arrest them. One of the accused was arrested soon after the incident, while two others were apprehended near Mamun Cantonment in Pathankot,” the ASP said.

He added that the case is being probed from all angles, including the old enmity between the groups. ASP added that extra force has been deployed in the area to prevent any further disturbance.