Dharamshala film fest to begin from October 29

With the snow-draped Dhauladhar range towering in the distance, the 15th edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) is set to take place from October 29 to November 1 and will bring a selection of acclaimed and emerging voices in cinema from India and around the world.

As many as 95 films from 40 countries will be screened during the four-day festival. Nine films are from Himalayan region. (HT File)

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The festival, to be held at the picturesque Tibetan Children’s Village in upper Dharamshala, will present curated screenings, workshops and masterclasses, alongside conversations and mentorship that have become central to the festival’s spirit of community and connection. As many as 95 films from 40 countries will be screened during the four-day festival. Nine films are from Himalayan region.

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The 15th edition of the DIFF will open with ‘Not a Hero’ (South Asia premiere), the latest film by Rima Das, about a young boy who moves from the city to his ancestral village, where new friendships and encounters with the natural world help him discover a different way of life.

“When we started DIFF, we wanted to create a space in Dharamshala where independent films could be experienced in a communal setting, and where filmmakers and audiences could spend time with each other beyond the screening room. Fifteen years later, that spirit remains at the heart of the festival,” said festival directors Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam.

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{{^usCountry}} “Curation has always been at the heart of DIFF. While curating, we look for distinctive voices, boundary-pushing filmmaking and films that open up new ways of seeing and thinking,” said Bina Paul, director of programming, DIFF. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Curation has always been at the heart of DIFF. While curating, we look for distinctive voices, boundary-pushing filmmaking and films that open up new ways of seeing and thinking,” said Bina Paul, director of programming, DIFF. {{/usCountry}}

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