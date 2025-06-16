Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dharamshala: Missing Israeli trekker found after week-long search

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jun 16, 2025 08:48 AM IST

Samuel Vengrinovich had set out for the Triund trek on June 6 with a group of 4–5 individuals; he suffered a leg injury and chose to return to base alone but others stayed back; when all returned, they found out that Samuel hadn’t reach following which a search operation was launched

After a week-long search operation, the Israeli tourist who went missing while trekking on the Triund trek in Dharamshala, has been found in a seriously injured condition, police officials said on Sunday. The tourist, identified as Samuel Vengrinovich, was reported missing on June 8. Following the report, a joint search operation was launched by the Kangra police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Triund is situated in the laps of Dhauladhar mountains and has the perfect view of the Dhauladhar mountains on one side and the Kangra valley on the other
Triund is situated in the laps of Dhauladhar mountains and has the perfect view of the Dhauladhar mountains on one side and the Kangra valley on the other

According to police, Vengrinovich had set out for the Triund trek on June 6. Kangra additional superintendent of police Hitesh Lakhanpal said, “After an intense week-long search, the missing Israeli national has been located. He is seriously injured and is being shifted to Tanda Medical College for treatment.”

According to police, the missing trekker was part of a group of 4–5 individuals who had trekked to the snowline area above Triund. During the trek, Vengrinovich reportedly suffered a leg injury and chose to return to base alone while the others stayed back. When the rest of the group returned later and found he had not reached, they promptly alerted the police.

Triund is situated in the laps of Dhauladhar mountains and has the perfect view of the Dhauladhar mountains on one side and the Kangra valley on the other. It is a very popular trekking spot and attracts a lot of tourists every year from India and all over the world.

Earlier this year in February, a foreign tourist from the UK died and another was injured while trekking to the snowline in the Dhauladhar mountains. In another mishap, a British national got injured while trekking in Triund when he accidentally fell into a deep gorge in M

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Dharamshala: Missing Israeli trekker found after week-long search
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On