Dharamshala: Missing Israeli trekker found after week-long search

After a week-long search operation, the Israeli tourist who went missing while trekking on the Triund trek in Dharamshala, has been found in a seriously injured condition, police officials said on Sunday. The tourist, identified as Samuel Vengrinovich, was reported missing on June 8. Following the report, a joint search operation was launched by the Kangra police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Triund is situated in the laps of Dhauladhar mountains and has the perfect view of the Dhauladhar mountains on one side and the Kangra valley on the other

According to police, Vengrinovich had set out for the Triund trek on June 6. Kangra additional superintendent of police Hitesh Lakhanpal said, “After an intense week-long search, the missing Israeli national has been located. He is seriously injured and is being shifted to Tanda Medical College for treatment.”

According to police, the missing trekker was part of a group of 4–5 individuals who had trekked to the snowline area above Triund. During the trek, Vengrinovich reportedly suffered a leg injury and chose to return to base alone while the others stayed back. When the rest of the group returned later and found he had not reached, they promptly alerted the police.

Triund is situated in the laps of Dhauladhar mountains and has the perfect view of the Dhauladhar mountains on one side and the Kangra valley on the other. It is a very popular trekking spot and attracts a lot of tourists every year from India and all over the world.

Earlier this year in February, a foreign tourist from the UK died and another was injured while trekking to the snowline in the Dhauladhar mountains. In another mishap, a British national got injured while trekking in Triund when he accidentally fell into a deep gorge in M