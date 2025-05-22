District toppers in Punjab to get a chance to spend day with DC/SSP

In a move to celebrate academic excellence and instil leadership aspirations among students of government schools in the state, the Punjab government has launched a first-of-its-kind initiative “Ek Din, DC/SSP de Sang” (Spend a day with DC/SSP). The initiative will offer these bright young minds exposure to governance, discipline and public service, school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said. Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains

In a statement, Bains said that under the initiative six topper students—three each from classes 10 and 12 — from each district will spend a day with the deputy commissioner and SSP of their respective district for providing them with invaluable insights into public service and governance.

He said the core objective of this move is to inspire and empower meritorious students, igniting within them a spark of ambition and purpose. “The day will include a range of activities, including observing real-time administrative and policing activities such as grievance redressal sessions, cyber cell operations, planning meetings, field visits to development projects, and other relevant engagements, the minister said. A joint lunch with the officers will also be organised, offering the students an open platform to share their aspirations and receive career guidance.

At the conclusion of the programme, students will be presented with a certificate of participation, a motivational book or diary, and a group photograph with the officer.

A detailed feedback and mentoring session will be held to reflect on their experience, Bains said.