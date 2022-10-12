Planning to burst firecrackers on Diwali? Punjab govt issues timings

The Punjab government on Wednesday issued guidelines that residents would have to follow during Diwali if they wish to burst firecrackers. The government said crackers, only green ones, can be burst for two hours from 8pm to 10pm on Diwali.

“Firecrackers will be allowed to be fired in the state (on Diwali) for two hours from 8 pm to 10 pm. The manufacture, stock, distribution, sale and use of joined firecrackers is hereby banned in the whole of Punjab. Only the green crackers would be allowed for sale and use in the state,” Punjab environment minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said in a statement.

Hayer said the sale of firecrackers should only be done through licenced traders and it should be ensured that the traders are selling only those crackers which are permitted.

The minister added that apart from Diwali, firecrackers will be permitted on Prakash Purab, Christmas and New Year's eve.

“Crackers will be permitted for one hour from 4 am to 5 am and one hour from 9 to 10 pm on November 8, the Prakash Purab day of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. 35 minutes for Christmas from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am midnight on December 25-26 and 35 minutes from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am midnight on New Year's Eve from 31 December-1 January have been allowed,” the statement added.

The directions of the Punjab government came amid a worsening air quality in the border state with farmers beginning to set fire to stubble, besides vehicular, industrial and dust pollutionahead of the winter season.

A day ago, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav held a virtual meeting with his counterparts from Punjab, Delhi and NCR states on curbing vehicular, industrial and dust pollution and stubble burning ahead of winter.

The issue of stubble burning was a crucial topic of discussion at the meeting and the ministers spoke about the action taken and planned as part of paddy residue burning.

“The issue of vehicular pollution was also deliberated upon in the meeting and the states informed about strict action being taken to ensure that all vehicles have the pollution under check (PUC) certificate. Road traffic management systems were also discussed,” an official statement on Tuesday said.

“States of Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi also informed about the dust control and management actions being undertaken,” it added.