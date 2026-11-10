Diwali dispute turns deadly as angry neighbour mows down Una couple

A dispute over bursting firecrackers on Diwali in Badoli in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district escalated, and a man ran a sports utility vehicle (SUV) over his neighbours in a fit of rage, killing a couple and injuring two others, police said on Monday.

The accused was initially admitted to RH, Una, and later referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh. (HT Photo for representation)

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Angered by the incident, locals thrashed the accused, Jarnail Singh, who was taken to a hospital in a critical condition. Cross-FIRs have been filed over the incident, police said.

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The two families, who reportedly had some past dispute, were celebrating Diwali on Sunday evening when an argument over firecrackers broke out. Jarnail, who sells second-hand cars, drove his Thar vehicle into his neighbours, killing Onkar Singh and Bina Devi. “Sadar police received information late at night that Onkar and his wife had been rushed to the Regional Hospital (RH) at Una with serious injuries. Both were declared dead on arrival,” said Una superintendent of police (SP) Sachin Hiremath.

Based on a complaint by Onkar’s father, Ajmer Singh, police registered a murder case was registered against Jarnail under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), added the SP. Two juveniles, including the accused’s son and his relative, were also named in the FIR and legal action against them was being initiated in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Act, said the SP, adding that the vehicle has been impounded.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused was initially admitted to RH, Una, and later referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused was initially admitted to RH, Una, and later referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. {{/usCountry}}

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An FSL team inspected the crime scene, while senior police officials, including the SP, ASP, and Sadar SHO, visited the spot. Following a commotion at the hospital by the victims’ relatives, police were deployed to maintain law and order. Police officials said that an investigation is underway.