Man killed after neighbour allegedly throws brick from terrace over firecracker dispute in Gurugram

A 29-year-old man died after being struck on the head by a brick allegedly thrown from the terrace of a four-storey house following a dispute over bursting firecrackers in Manohar Nagar, Sector 8, on Sunday night, police said on Monday. People burst crackers to celebrate Diwali Festival at Patel Nagar in New Delhi, India, on Monday, October 20, 2025. ((Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times))

The victim, Mithun Kumar, a native of Madhepura in Bihar, was rushed to a private hospital before being referred to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10A. Given his critical condition, doctors referred him to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, but he died around 1am on Monday while being taken there, police said.

According to police, the incident took place between 9.30pm and 10pm, when Mithun had gone to meet an acquaintance. He was bursting firecrackers when a man on the terrace of a nearby house objected to the noise and burning debris falling onto the terrace.

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Police said the man repeatedly asked Mithun to stop bursting crackers, but he continued. The suspect then allegedly threw a brick from the terrace, striking Mithun on the head.

Inspector Sanjeev Kumar, station house officer of New Colony police station, said several people were present on the terrace when the brick was thrown.

He said police had identified the suspect after questioning those present and were making efforts to arrest him.

An FIR was registered against the suspect under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at New Colony police station on Monday, based on a complaint by the victim’s family.