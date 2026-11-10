Man killed after neighbour allegedly throws brick from terrace over firecracker dispute in Gurugram
Police said the man repeatedly asked Mithun to stop bursting crackers, but he continued.
A 29-year-old man died after being struck on the head by a brick allegedly thrown from the terrace of a four-storey house following a dispute over bursting firecrackers in Manohar Nagar, Sector 8, on Sunday night, police said on Monday.
The victim, Mithun Kumar, a native of Madhepura in Bihar, was rushed to a private hospital before being referred to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10A. Given his critical condition, doctors referred him to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, but he died around 1am on Monday while being taken there, police said.
According to police, the incident took place between 9.30pm and 10pm, when Mithun had gone to meet an acquaintance. He was bursting firecrackers when a man on the terrace of a nearby house objected to the noise and burning debris falling onto the terrace.
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Police said the man repeatedly asked Mithun to stop bursting crackers, but he continued. The suspect then allegedly threw a brick from the terrace, striking Mithun on the head.
Inspector Sanjeev Kumar, station house officer of New Colony police station, said several people were present on the terrace when the brick was thrown.
He said police had identified the suspect after questioning those present and were making efforts to arrest him.
An FIR was registered against the suspect under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at New Colony police station on Monday, based on a complaint by the victim’s family.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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