Diwali over, but firecracker sales continue in Delhi

The illegal sale of firecrackers continued in Old Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar following Diwali, despite the Supreme Court-mandated window for the sale and bursting of firecrackers having ended and the blanket ban resuming on Monday. While sellers said they were merely trying to clear their existing stock, buyers said they were purchasing firecrackers for the upcoming Chhath festival. (Arvind Yadav)

Although the number of street vendors selling conventional and NEERI-approved green crackers declined significantly, around ten vendors continued to sell them openly in Sadar Bazaar.

On Monday, HT visited two key market hubs popular among firecracker buyers: Chandni Chowk market near Gate No. 3 of Jama Masjid, and Sadar Bazaar.

The lane opposite Jama Masjid’s Gate No. 3 — which was abuzz with colourful firecracker stalls over the past few days — wore a deserted look on Monday afternoon. However, Sadar Bazaar continued to witness the open sale and purchase of a wide variety of firecrackers.

While police personnel patrolled the market’s entry points, the inner lanes lacked their presence.

While sellers said they were merely trying to clear their existing stock, buyers said they were purchasing firecrackers for the upcoming Chhath festival.

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“Diwali is not a one-day festival; the celebrations continue for at least a week. People burst crackers, so we sell them,” a street vendor told HT.

He added: “But with fewer customers coming in now, I have significantly reduced the prices. What I sold for ₹300 two days back is now being sold for ₹100.”

Another vendor, speaking on condition of anonymity, said he sells different products throughout the year, depending on the festival or season. With no storage space to keep unsold goods, he is compelled to clear his stock, even if it means selling firecrackers illegally.

“I have around 70-80 unsold boxes of a variety of fireworks, including phuljhadis, anaars, and chakris. All I have is a cart, and a small rented room in Shastri Park which I share with three other people. I can’t store them, and I also can’t throw them away. So, I thought I’ll sell even if it is only a few boxes,” the 22-year-old vendor added.

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With the Chhath festival just a few days away, buyers said they were purchasing only small quantities of firecrackers for the celebrations.

Anita Devi, who bought around 10 boxes of sparklers for ₹500, said, “Just last week, I had purchased firecrackers worth ₹2,000, keeping some aside for Chhath. However, the children were so excited last night that they ended up using them all.”

Just a few metres away stood Manju Devi, carrying bags filled with cosmetics, clothes, dry fruits, and a small packet of sparklers. “I am leaving for my hometown in Bihar today, and came for last-minute shopping, so I purchased a few things, including firecrackers,” Devi added.

On November 2, the Supreme Court granted the sale of certified green firecrackers at designated locations across Delhi-NCR from November 4 to 6. Their use was allowed only on November 7 and 8, for one hour in the morning (6 am to 7 am) and two hours in the evening (8 pm to 10 pm), with the complete ban set to come back into force from November 9.