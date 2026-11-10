Use of rockets, aerial crackers barred in Mumbai, Thane till Nov 25 after 200 fires in four days

The restrictions were imposed under sections 24, 26, 30 and 41 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, which empower district authorities and local government bodies to take measures to assist and protect communities affected by disasters. They extend to public and private spaces, including residential and commercial buildings, terraces, rooftops, balconies, courtyards, parking lots and slum settlements.

Following multiple incidents of fire triggered by crackers across Mumbai over the past two days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday imposed a blanket ban on the use of rockets and other aerial firecrackers till November 25. The collector of Thane district also imposed a similar ban on all aerial firecrackers on Monday, effective for two months.

On the ground, however, the restrictions seemed to have little effect. On Monday evening, hours after the orders were issued, many revellers were seen lighting aerial crackers and seemed unaware of the restrictions imposed earlier in the day.

Fire Incidents Prompt Restrictions Mumbai witnessed a sharp spike in fires purportedly triggered by crackers this year. Out of the 282 fires reported from across the city between November 6 and 9, 200 were attributed to crackers. In comparison, only 80 of the 262 fires recorded in Mumbai during last year’s Diwali were attributed to crackers.

On Sunday alone, 142 fire incidents were recorded in Mumbai, of which 137 were caused by firecrackers. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), two women sustained injuries in these incidents, while one person was killed in a fire at a high-rise residential building in Andheri West on Saturday night.

Why Aerial Fireworks Were Banned Monday’s prohibitory order, signed by additional municipal commissioner Prajakta Lavangare-Verma in her capacity as chairperson of the Urban Disaster Management Authority, cited the city’s dense population, high-rise buildings, narrow roads, slum settlements and concentration of residential and commercial establishments as factors that make aerial fireworks particularly hazardous.

The order said that when rockets and similar skyward-launching fireworks are ignited, their burning debris can fall on building rooftops, balconies, windows and combustible materials, potentially triggering fires and endangering human lives and property.

A senior civic official told Hindustan Times that the decision was taken due to the unpredictable trajectory of aerial firecrackers. “They don’t have a set path and can travel anywhere. Wind movement can also lead to ignition wherever combustible material is present. Hence, banning such crackers would ensure that fires due to firecrackers come to a halt,” the official said.

Deputy commissioners of police, assistant municipal commissioners and the fire brigade have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the restrictions. The BMC has clarified that the ban is restricted to rockets and similar aerial fireworks, while the use of other firecrackers will continue to be governed by prevailing laws, court orders and directions issued by competent authorities.

Thane Building Blaze and Other Fires In the neighbouring Thane district, eight fire incidents were reported on Sunday, including a fire in a highrise residential building in Wagle Estate which was doused after a six-hour rescue operation. The fire broke out around 8.30pm on the eighth floor of the 18-storey Carlyle building in Raheja Garden and quickly spread to the 14th floor, with smoke billowing out of the building.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), around 50 residents were evacuated from the building and drones were deployed to identify the location and extent of the fire. Subsequently, two fire engines, one water tanker and two jumbo water tankers were pressed into service to control the blaze. Residents who suffered minor burns were taken to Jupiter Hospital and discharged after receiving first aid, officials said.

Deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde visited the spot along with TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Thane Collector Shrikrishna Panchal, Thane MP Naresh Mhaske and other officials.

Similar fire incidents were also reported at Ashar Kaveri Setu in Kalwa and Acme Ozone building in Thane. Yasin Tadvi, in-charge of the RDMC, told HT, “We recorded eight fire incidents on Sunday, of which two were serious. The cause of the fires has not yet been ascertained.”

Residents Question Enforcement ‘Ban ineffective’ Jyoti Bhatia, a Lokhandwala resident, said that on Monday evening, she witnessed several people bursting firecrackers continuously at a neighbouring building, leaving an acrid smell hanging in the air. “My husband and I confronted the group and asked them to stop, but they refused to relent,” Bhatia said.

She referred to the BMC’s order as “little more than lip service” and said that clear penalties and strict enforcement were necessary to deter violators.

“Unless there are consequences for those flouting the order, it will remain a toothless directive,” she said.

Advocate Trivankumar Karnani, a Bandra resident, said that while he was at a terrace party on Monday evening, people below were bursting high-intensity bombs and aerial crackers amid moving traffic, with zero regard for safety.

“With multiple fire calls being reported across the city, it felt like total anarchy. The law enforcement system on ground seemed completely dysfunctional. Even the police helpline number, 100, was engaged and complaints against bursting fire crackers were not taken seriously despite judicial orders,” Karnani said.

However, Mandeep Singh Makkar, chairperson of Synchronicity Co-operative Housing Society in Chandivali, said that the frequency and intensity of crackers appeared to be considerably lower on Monday than earlier days. He attributed the difference partly to the BMC’s order and partly to the fact that the biggest days of the festival had passed.

“Housing societies are better placed to ensure compliance with such restrictions, as their structured management systems make it easier to implement the order,” Makkar said.