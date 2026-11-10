Former UK detective jailed for stealing £85,000 from police evidence safe to buy car, go on holiday

A former UK detective has been jailed for four years and two months after stealing more than £85,000 in seized cash from her own police force. Michelle "Kirsty" Reason, 54, exploited her role as an exhibits officer in a high-level investigation unit to siphon off cash from a police safe over nearly four years. 54-year-old Michelle "Kirsty" Reason, who stole over £85,000 from the police force. (Facebook/Derbyshire Constabulary)

How was her theft discovered? According to a statement by Derbyshire Police, Reason took the money while working as a detective constable in a specialist team investigating high-level drug gangs. In that position, she was among the few with access to a safe that stored hundreds of thousands of pounds.

“She initially stole £15,000 and told officers that, once she found that nobody had noticed, began taking money on a regular basis until she left the force in December 2025.”

However, after she left the force, the officers noticed the missing money while preparing for an upcoming court case. Soon after, Reason confessed to taking the cash at St Mary’s Wharf Police Station in Derby.

Former detective pleads guilty She appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ and County Court on November 9 and pleaded guilty to theft. She also pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office. Reason, according to the police statement, was handed a four-year and two-month jail sentence.

“She broke trust” Reacting to the incident, Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Michelle Shooter said, “Michelle Reason was placed in a position of trust as a Detective Constable.”

Shooter added, “She broke the trust that we as a force put in her – and broke the trust that public puts in officers to conduct themselves in a right and proper way.”

What did she do with the stolen cash? Initially, she told the investigators that she took the money to pay off her personal debts. However, it was later discovered that she spent the stolen funds on a car, event tickets, and a holiday.

Talking about personal financial struggles faced by those on the force, the department stated, “Officers and staff who find themselves in financial difficulty are duty bound to make that clear to the force, due to the potential risk that this poses to them around being improperly influenced or blackmailed. They are also able to access support and guidance from both their immediate line manager and the wider force.”

The department continued, “Instead, Reason used her position of trust to take that money – but it was clear that she did not simply take this money to satisfy those debts, but rather to fund a lifestyle that she would have been otherwise unable to achieve,” adding, “Her actions are a disgrace. Individuals who are willing to act in such a way have no place in policing and we will do all we can to root them out and bring them to justice.”