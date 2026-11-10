Ahmed Moor, Palestinian American born in Gaza, challenges John Fetterman in 2028 Pennsylvania Senate race
Ahmed Moor, a Palestinian American born in Gaza, announced he's running for the US Senate seat currently held by John Fetterman.
Ahmed Moor, on November 9, announced he's running for the US Senate seat currently held by John Fetterman. Moor, a Palestinian American born in Gaza, who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, became the first Democrat to announce the challenge to Fetterman.
Though Fetterman remains a Democrat, he's aligned with Republicans on several issues, in a worrying move for the party. Moor, announcing his intent to challenge Fetterman, called for, “accountability for genocide, for ICE, and for corruption.”
He wrote, “My name is Ahmed Moor and I’m running for US Senate here in PA (election 2028). I’m running to end the war in Iran and to promote the dignity agenda: free healthcare, free childcare, and affordable housing,” and added on X, “I’m calling for accountability for genocide, for ICE and for corruption. And finally, for the protection of our civil liberties in America.”
Who is Ahmed Moor?
Moor war born in Gaza, but has lived most of his life in Philadelphia, as per his campaign website. He has had a journalism career, with bylines appearing in the Los Angeles Times and The Huffington Post. Moor's site also noted that his family now lives in West Philadelphia.
Moor's site notes, “A few years ago my birthplace was turned to rubble in a genocide funded by our tax dollars, with the support of politicians on both sides of the aisle who can't find money for transit or removing asbestos from our schools.”
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Some other key aspects of his campaign appear to be “affordability, dignity, and anti-corruption,” as per his site. The announcement to run in 2028 came less than a week after the midterm elections.
Many other Democrats are also expected to throw their hat into the ring Fetterman's seat, so it remains to be seen if Moor emerges victorious among them. He's co-authored a book titled After Zionism: One State for Israel and Palestine, which reportedly brings thinkers on the Middle East to dissect the conflict that has been going on for about a century.
Moor, in a 2025 op-ed published by The Guardian, said, “For me, and many others, the fundamental injustice of the establishment of the state of Israel – which occurred through massive, deliberate and purposeful ethnic cleansing designed to create a Jewish majority in historic Palestine – meant that Israel never really attained moral legitimacy among Palestinians.”
John Fetterman's view on Gaza
Moor could run against Fetterman, who has not yet announced intentions to run for Senate again in 2028. However, the incumbent has been a vocal supporter of Israel and it's push to eliminate the Hamas from Gaza.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More