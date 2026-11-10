Samantha Ruth Prabhu skips elaborate maternity shoot, shares relaxed picture with baby bump
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a relaxed pregnancy photo on Instagram, posing on a sofa with her baby bump visible.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently gave fans a glimpse of her pregnancy with a new picture on Instagram. Putting a fun spin on the elaborate maternity shoot trend, the actor shared a relaxed picture of herself showing off her baby bump.
Samantha's fun take on maternity shoot
In the picture shared by Samantha, she is relaxing against a pile of cushions on a sofa, dressed in a red printed kurta and white trousers. Sporting sunglasses, she stretches out her legs and rests both hands on her baby bump.Sharing the picture on Instagram, Samantha captioned it, "Consider this my maternity shoot."
Samantha and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are preparing to welcome their first child together. Samantha recently gave fans a glimpse of Raj taking on his fatherly duties as he assembled a baby monitor floor stand ahead of the baby's arrival.
The actor has also been documenting her fitness journey during pregnancy. In one video, she shared glimpses of herself doing squats during the first month of pregnancy, with the clip transitioning to show her performing the exercise again in the ninth month. She captioned the post, "#9 . The final lap."
Samantha on motherhood
In an earlier interaction with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor revealed that she found out she was pregnant when she shooting Thassadiya song for her film Maa Inti Bangaaram. She said, "I was shooting for Thassadiya, and I had just found out. I had to go and do the steps, and I was having a little bit of sickness at that time. So, well, I guess everything just aligned. I am truly excited, and really, I do believe it when everyone tells me, 'Having a child changes your entire life.' I think I'm ready for that change."
About Samantha and Raj Nidimoru's love story
Samantha and Raj first worked together on the second season of the web series The Family Man, which premiered in 2021. They later reunited for Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024), starring Samantha and Varun Dhawan. Their dating rumours began making headlines in 2024, with the two gradually sharing glimpses of each other on social media. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on December 1, 2025. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends.
About Samantha's latest work
Samantha was last seen in the Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram (2026), in which she also served as a producer. She has also been associated with the upcoming Netflix series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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