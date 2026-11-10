Samantha Ruth Prabhu skips elaborate maternity shoot, shares relaxed picture with baby bump

In the picture shared by Samantha, she is relaxing against a pile of cushions on a sofa, dressed in a red printed kurta and white trousers. Sporting sunglasses, she stretches out her legs and rests both hands on her baby bump.Sharing the picture on Instagram, Samantha captioned it, "Consider this my maternity shoot."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently gave fans a glimpse of her pregnancy with a new picture on Instagram. Putting a fun spin on the elaborate maternity shoot trend, the actor shared a relaxed picture of herself showing off her baby bump.

Samantha and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are preparing to welcome their first child together. Samantha recently gave fans a glimpse of Raj taking on his fatherly duties as he assembled a baby monitor floor stand ahead of the baby's arrival.

The actor has also been documenting her fitness journey during pregnancy. In one video, she shared glimpses of herself doing squats during the first month of pregnancy, with the clip transitioning to show her performing the exercise again in the ninth month. She captioned the post, "#9 . The final lap."