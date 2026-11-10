Sensex, Nifty closed today for local holiday

India's equity, currency and debt markets are closed on Tuesday, November 10, for a local holiday. Trading will resume on Wednesday, November 11. Mumbai: A view of the illuminated Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) (PTI/File)

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 0.13% at 81,106.65, while the broader NSE Nifty 50 index advanced 0.23% to 25,044.65 on Monday, consolidating after last week's rally that was fuelled by falling crude prices and optimism over foreign inflows.

The Indian rupee dropped 0.02% versus the U.S. dollar to 93.9275, snapping a six-session winning run, amid thin trading volumes, as dollar bids from state-run lenders outweighed the recent positive momentum.

The benchmark 6.94% 2036 bond yield settled at 7.1529%, nearly 4 basis points below Friday's close.