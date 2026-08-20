Don’t need a certificate of honesty from anyone, says Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday slammed the BJP over the Enforcement Directorate’s letter to the state DGP, saying there was no truth in the federal agency’s allegations and he did not need a certificate of honesty from anyone.

Speaking about “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan”, the chief minister said the fourth season of the tournament will kick-off in Bathinda on September 5. (HT Photo)

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Mann’s remarks came days after the ED wrote to Punjab police chief Gaurav Yadav, seeking registration of an FIR against some people allegedly linked to the chief minister’s officer on special duty (OSD) for influencing transfers and postings of government officials, arms licence approvals and land deals.

Answering a media query, Mann responded, “They (ED) simply pick up something, prepare a document about anything and send a notice.”

“Those who looted Punjab and benefitted from it are now pointing fingers at us. There is no substance to what they are alleging,” the chief minister asserted. He was addressing the media at his Chandigarh residence after announcing the launch of the fourth season of state-level games “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan”.

Referring to the opposition BJP as the “ED party”, Mann said, “The opposition parties have been continuously pointing fingers at the AAP government in Punjab, but they actually have nothing against us.”

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{{^usCountry}} The ED’s letter stems from a money laundering investigation linked to a housing society over submission of alleged fake consent letters for obtaining Change of Land Use (CLU). A deeper probe has, according to the ED, unearthed a wider chain of alleged influence to secure government favours, including transfers, postings, administrative approvals and real estate clearances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ED’s letter stems from a money laundering investigation linked to a housing society over submission of alleged fake consent letters for obtaining Change of Land Use (CLU). A deeper probe has, according to the ED, unearthed a wider chain of alleged influence to secure government favours, including transfers, postings, administrative approvals and real estate clearances. {{/usCountry}}

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To a question on the arrest of AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, Mann linked the police action to the leader’s position as the party’s co-incharge for poll-bound Punjab.

“BJP’s leaders are rattled because their party is unable to find political ground in Punjab. This is an old strategy of the BJP to use central agencies like ED, CBI and others to harass its political rivals. A similar exercise was done in Delhi too where ahead of the Vidhan Sabha polls, the entire top brass of the AAP was put behind the bars. Action against senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain is the same strategy as the BJP is habitual of such theatricals,” he said, terming the tactics as anti-democratic.

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“During elections, arresting major leaders of a political party forces them to get occupied with appearing before courts and remain in judicial custody,” said the chief minister.

To a question on the National Human Rights Commission, which sought a report from the state government over allegations that Independence Day celebrations were not observed at some government schools in border and remote areas, Mann said Punjab did not need a certificate of patriotism. “90% of those who sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle were from Punjab,” he remarked.

On supporting parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara, a life-term convict for the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, Mann said he had already written to the governor and also met him in this regard. “It is up to the Centre to take a call,” he added.

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Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan beginning on Sept 5

Speaking about “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan”, the chief minister said the fourth season of the tournament will kick-off in Bathinda on September 5.

The tournament will cover all 153 blocks and 23 districts of the state, followed by the state-level stage across 16 districts.

“A total of 38 sports disciplines will be organised this year, along with four para-sports, namely athletics, power-lifting, badminton and wheelchair basketball,” he said. Gold medal winners at the state level will receive ₹10,000, silver medal winners ₹7,000 and bronze medal winners ₹5,000.

The “mashaal march”, commenced on August 12, will pass through all districts before reaching its destination on September 5.

“There is a target of involving more than 10 lakh participants across all age groups, from 14 years to above 70 years. The 2026 edition has been planned as the biggest edition of the sporting extravaganza so far,” said the CM.

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“In the first season, 3.50 lakh players participated, 9,688 players won medals and ₹6.88 crore in prize money was distributed. In the second season, more than 4 lakh players participated, 12,500 players won medals and ₹8.87 crore was distributed as prize money. In the third season, 4.35 lakh players participated, 14,500 players won medals and ₹9.76 crore was distributed. The games could not be organised in 2025 due to floods,” Mann said.

According to Mann, for the first time, tennis ball cricket for both boys and girls has been introduced. The closing ceremony for games will take place at Patiala on November 29.

He added that for the first time in Punjab’s history, a budget of ₹1,744 crore had been allocated for the promotion of sports and since 2022, a total of ₹135 crore in prize money had been distributed to 40,415 players across the state.

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Along with developing 3,148 sports grounds and 6,000 gyms in villages, work was also being undertaken in the field of sports medicine, he said.

The state government, according to Mann, is also providing financial assistance to players for preparation. An amount of ₹15 lakh is being provided for preparation for the Olympics and ₹8 lakh for Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

As many as 85 players have been honoured with the prestigious Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award, while 11 players who brought laurels to Punjab at the national and international levels have been appointed to the state administrative service (PCS) and police services (DSP).