Residents of Chandigarh can check their names in the draft electoral roll from November 30 and file claims and objections till December 30 under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the Photo Electoral Roll, 2027. Young citizens who have attained or will attain the age of 18 on or before any of the four qualifying dates — January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2027 — are also eligible to apply for enrolment. (HT File)

However, uncertainty continues over the electoral roll to be used for the forthcoming municipal corporation (MC) elections. While the final voter list prepared by the MC following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is already available, the State Election Commissioner is yet to clarify whether it will be used for the civic polls. A clarification on the voter list, along with the election date, is expected on November 20. As part of the revision exercise, the administration has proposed reducing the number of polling stations from 575 to 574 through rationalisation. The political party representatives agreed to the proposed changes after deliberations. The proposal will now be forwarded to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for approval. The draft list of proposed polling stations has also been uploaded on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Chandigarh.

Residents can use Form 6 to apply for fresh voter registration if their names are missing from the draft roll. Form 7 is meant for filing objections to the inclusion of names or seeking deletion, while Form 8 can be used for shifting residence, correcting particulars, replacing voter ID cards and updating Persons with Disabilities (PwD) status.

Young citizens who have attained or will attain the age of 18 on or before any of the four qualifying dates — January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2027 — are also eligible to apply for enrolment.

The prescribed forms can be submitted online through the Voters’ Service Portal or the ECINET mobile application. Residents can also contact their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for assistance. For assistance, residents can call the voter helpline at 1950 on working days or book a call request with their BLO through the ECINET app or the Voters’ Service Portal.