 Driver dies as fuel tanker rams into hill in Udhampur - Hindustan Times
Driver dies as fuel tanker rams into hill in Udhampur

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Mar 03, 2024 05:26 AM IST

According to police, the fuel tanker rammed into a hill near Moud Passi on Jammu-Srinagar national highway

A driver of a fuel tanker died after his vehicle rammed into a hill on Jammu -Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district on Saturday, police officials said.

A crane lifts the wrecked remains of a tanker that rammed into a hill in Udhampur on Saturday. (ANI)
A crane lifts the wrecked remains of a tanker that rammed into a hill in Udhampur on Saturday. (ANI)

The deceased was identified as Mundeep Singh of Budgam. According to police, the accident happened near Moud Passi on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

“The body has been shifted to mortuary of Udhampur hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway,” police officials added.

On Friday, a driver of a Bharat Petroleum tanker had died when his vehicle veered off the road and caught fire before plunging into Chenab river in Ramban district. He was identified as Udhampur-resident Rajat Thappa.

Man killed after being hit by train in Samba

A 40-year-old man was killed after being hit by a train in Samba district, an official said on Saturday.

Efforts are on to identify the deceased, who was run over by the Shalimar Express in Vijaypur area late Friday night, an official of the government railway police said.

He said that the body of the deceased was found on the railway track and later shifted to the district hospital in Samba for post-mortem and identification.

With PTI inputs

