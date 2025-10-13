Edit Profile
    Dry weather in Himachal till Oct 19: Weatherman

    Published on: Oct 13, 2025 10:41 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
    The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted dry weather in Himachal Pradesh till October 19.

    Notably, in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti’, Keylong recorded the lowest minimum temperature of -0.7 degrees Celsius. (File)

    According to IMD, the weather was mainly dry over the state during the past 24 hours and there was no large change in maximum and minimum temperatures during this period.

    The maximum temperatures were normal to near normal at most of the station, while the minimum temperatures were normal to near normal at many stations. At isolated stations, the minimum temperatures were below normal.

    Notably, in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti’, Keylong recorded the lowest minimum temperature of -0.7 degrees Celsius. The highest maximum temperature on Monday was recorded in Una at 32 degrees Celsius.

    The weather office said that no large change in minimum and maximum temperatures is expected during the next 3-4 days.

