chandigarh news

Dry weather likely to continue in Chandigarh

The temperature in Chandigarh will start to fall afterwards in November; no likely western disturbances in coming days
As per the IMD, dry weather is likely to continue in the coming days. The temperature will start to fall afterwards in November. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 02:45 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Dry weather is likely to continue in the coming days as per the India meteorological department (IMD) with the temperature likely to continue along similar lines for now.

An IMD official said, “With no likely western disturbances in the coming days, the weather is likely to remain unchanged. The temperature will start to fall afterwards in November.”

The maximum temperature went down from 30.2°C on Friday to 29.3°C on Saturday. The minimum temperature went down from 14.3°C on Friday to 13.9 °C on Saturday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 29°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 14°C and 15 °C.

