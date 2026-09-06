DSP transferred, 3 cops shifted to police lines in Sangrur

{Custodial torture after black flag protest row}

Punjab Police on Saturday transferred a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and shifted three other personnel to police lines. (HT)

Amid mounting criticism from the Opposition over the alleged custodial torture of a youth in Sangrur, the Punjab Police on Saturday transferred a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and shifted three other personnel to police lines.

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The action came after the victim, Mohanjit Singh of Sheron village, alleged that police in Sunam division tortured him in custody after detaining him for waving a black flag from the rooftop of a house near the venue of chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s “Lok Milni” programme on September 2. Mohanjit claimed that he was raising slogans against the AAP government’s alleged failure to curb the drug menace.

According to the official order, Sunam DSP Harvinder Singh Khaira has now been posted as DSP First Commando Battalion, Bahadurgarh, Patiala, against a vacant post on administrative grounds with immediate effect.

Inspector Parteek Jindal, the station house officer (SHO) of the Sunam police station; sub-inspector Baljit Singh, the SHO of the Cheema police station, and assistant sub-inspector Harpreet Singh have been shifted to Sangrur police lines, also on administrative grounds.

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{{^usCountry}} On Friday, several political leaders, including MLAs Congress Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Partap Singh Bajwa, and Shiromani Akali Dal leaders Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia, met Mohanjit at the Sangrur civil hospital, where he was undergoing treatment after the alleged torture, and demanded action against the accused cops. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Friday, several political leaders, including MLAs Congress Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Partap Singh Bajwa, and Shiromani Akali Dal leaders Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia, met Mohanjit at the Sangrur civil hospital, where he was undergoing treatment after the alleged torture, and demanded action against the accused cops. {{/usCountry}}

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Bajwa, Badal and Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh also wrote to the National Human Rights Commission, urging appropriate action.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also spoke with him over the phone on Saturday.

After meeting Mohanjit at the hospital, Punjab Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring announced that Congress workers across the state will show black flags to chief minister Bhagwant Mann everywhere he goes to protest against the police brutality.

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Rejecting the inquiry ordered by the police into the incident, Warring demanded that the concerned SHO and the DSP must be dismissed immediately.

On Friday, Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ravjot Grewal said there were discrepancies between the actual facts and what was being stated.

Addressing the media, the SSP said doctors had noted in the medico-legal report (MLR) that the possibility of self-inflicted injuries could not be ruled out. She further shared that according to the MLR, 10 injuries were reported, and no scalp or facial abrasion was found. Denying that the injuries were serious, she said X-rays and CT scans of his head, throat and chest were normal. “However strict action will be taken if any misconduct is found on the part of the police personnel,” she added.

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National Human Rights Commission orders inquiry

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday took cognisance of a complaint filed by Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh in connection with the alleged custodial torture.

The matter was considered by an NHRC bench headed by member Priyank Kanoongo, which directed the Punjab chief secretary, director general of police, Sangrur superintendent of police and Sangrur district magistrate to conduct an immediate inquiry and submit a point-wise action taken report within two weeks.

The commission also ordered an immediate medico-legal examination of the alleged victim and directed the authorities to preserve the complete, unedited CCTV footage of the police premises concerned and submit an authenticated copy on a pen drive.

The authorities have further been asked to provide the FIR and custody records, details of police personnel involved in the detention and interrogation, and a report on allegations concerning the victim’s family members.

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The NHRC has directed that all relevant medical records, CCTV footage, police documents, electronic data and other evidence be secured and preserved to ensure that the allegations can be properly investigated.