Duped, AAP leader files fraud case against bride posing as PCS officer

Patiala: Police in Fatehgarh Sahib registered a cheating case on Tuesday against six people, including a woman, on the complaint of Sirhind Market Committee chairman and Block Samiti member Amarinder Singh.

Sirhind Market Committee chairman Amarinder Singh and his bride Manwinder Kaur at their wedding on February 10, 2026.

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Amarinder Singh alleged the woman deceived him into marriage after falsely presenting herself as an unmarried Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer.

According to the complainant, a resident of Mandofal village, the accused conspired to fabricate the woman’s age using forged documents, while concealing her identity, marital history, and professional background.

Believing her claims, Amarinder Singh married Manwinder Kaur on February 10, 2026. Punjab assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and state labour minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond were among those who attended the wedding.

However, Manwinder Kaur allegedly fled the household just days after the wedding, taking gold and silver jewellery along with other valuables.

Growing suspicious of her background and sudden departure, Amarinder Singh initiated a private verification. The inquiry revealed that she held no government post, was divorced, and had an 18-year-old son from her previous marriage.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the investigation, the police booked Manwinder Kaur along with her brother Tarlochan Singh, her mother Amarjit Kaur, her cousin Narendra Singh, her sister-in-law Rupinder Kaur, and Sukhmander Singh Rana, a former village sarpanch. All six accused are residents of Sur Singh village under the Bhikhiwind police station in Tarn Taran district. Efforts are underway to trace the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the investigation, the police booked Manwinder Kaur along with her brother Tarlochan Singh, her mother Amarjit Kaur, her cousin Narendra Singh, her sister-in-law Rupinder Kaur, and Sukhmander Singh Rana, a former village sarpanch. All six accused are residents of Sur Singh village under the Bhikhiwind police station in Tarn Taran district. Efforts are underway to trace the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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