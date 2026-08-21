Posed as Lok Sabha employee, promised ₹50,000 job: CBI arrests man on the run for 10 years
He was booked on July 13, 2009, for allegedly impersonating a Lok Sabha employee and promising the person employment in Parliament in exchange for money.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Jitendra Pathak, a proclaimed offender who had allegedly been evading arrest for the past 10 years. He is accused of posing as a Lok Sabha employee and cheating a person of ₹50,000 on the promise to get him a job in Parliament, the agency said in an official release on Thursday.
Pathak was booked on July 13, 2009, for allegedly impersonating a Lok Sabha employee and promising the person employment in Parliament in exchange for money.
ALSO READ | Mumbai man poses as transgender person, ‘rapes’ woman on pretext of ritual to ‘bless’ her with a child
Accused was absconding for 10 years
The CBI said Pathak was on the run for the past 10 years, according to its official release.
The agency had registered the case in 2009 against Jitendra Pathak and others over allegations that they cheated a private person of ₹50,000 by promising him a job in Parliament.
Once the investigation was completed, Pathak and another accused were named in the chargesheet. However, Pathak stopped appearing before the court during the trial after the chargesheet was filed in December 2009.
The agency said that repeated efforts to locate him during the trial were unsuccessful, and he could not be traced.
After all legal procedures were completed, the trial court declared him a proclaimed offender on September 28, 2016.
How accused was found and arrested
The CBI received information during field verification that Pathak was living in Punjab’s Ludhiana.
After technical analysis and other inputs, the CBI carried out an operation and arrested the proclaimed offender, Jitendra Pathak, in Ludhiana on August 19.
Man poses as IAS officer, claims links to NSA Doval; arrested
In a separate incident, police in Bihar's Khagaria district arrested a man accused of posing as an IAS officer and claiming to have links with national security advisor Ajit Doval. Police recovered a Tesla car, an SUV, more than 31 litres of imported liquor and other luxury items from his residence.
The accused, Manish Gupta, was arrested earlier this month after police received information about his alleged activities, news agency PTI reported. Gupta lives in Jamalpur in the Gogri police station area, Khagaria SP Bhanu Pratap Singh said.
Police said Gupta had allegedly been impersonating a senior government official and was involved in fraudulent activities across various parts of Bihar.
With inputs from agencies
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More