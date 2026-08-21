HC steps in after CRPF deployed in tense Shillong

In view of the deteriorating situation, the Unio home ministry cleared deployment of central forces, they said. Three KSU leaders arrested on Wednesday night were and remanded in 14-day judicial custody on Thursday, the officials said.

Protesters vandalised and set ablaze vehicles, including those with Assam registration numbers, and damaged a glass panel of a statue of philosopher Swami Vivekananda, they said.

The court directed the state government to take immediate steps to restore peace and directed it to submit a detailed action-taken report by August 24, when the matter will come up for hearing.

The Meghalaya high court took suo motu cognizance of the violence during the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) black-flag bike rally in Shillong hours after the Centre approved deployment of deployment of four companies of CRPF and one company of Rapid Action Force (RAF) in the state till August 25, officials said.

KSU president Raymond Kharjana, vice-president Pynkmenlang Sanmiet and general secretary Reuben Najiar have been booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, in connection with damage to public property, assault and other offences.

“31 vehicles were vandalized, people walking on the streets were beaten up without any reason, and a bus ferrying children was also affected during the protest. One vehicle was set ablaze,” East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem said.

“We did not expect this to happen because they were granted permission and had given an undertaking. It is sad that this has affected the peace and tranquility in the city,” he added.

East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner Abhilash Baranwal said the administration had deployed around 200 security personnel along the rally route. He added that a petrol bomb was allegedly hurled at security personnel, following which tear gas and a stun grenade were used.

Former KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar said the arrests would not weaken the union’s agitation.

The KSU’s five-point charter centres on action over the July 31 public hearing for Shree Cement in East Jaiñtia Hills, implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2016 until an Inner Line Permit (ILP) is introduced, facilitation centres at all 18 entry points in the Khasi and Jaiñtia Hills, implementation of the amended Migrant Workmen Act, 2020, and recruitment reforms.

The East Khasi Hills district administration decided to invoke the Meghalaya Maintenance of Public Order (MMPO) Act to recover damages to public and private property from the protesters.

The administration has also revoked permission for the KSU’s proposed agitation on Friday, while police have registered a separate FIR over a petrol bomb allegedly hurled at security personnel during a raid on the KSU office in Jaiaw.