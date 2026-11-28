Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief spokesperson and Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal questioned the state government over the “massive and repeated increase in stamp duty rates”, stating that its economic policies were directly burdening common citizens.

Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal (HT File)

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The stamp duty rates were increased by the Congress government in 2023 and again in 2026. Consequently, stamp duty on several essential legal documents has been increased by 10 to 30 times, he said.

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Jamwal said that during the BJP government, stamp duty on an affidavit was merely ₹10, which the Congress government increased to ₹20 in 2023 and subsequently to ₹100 in 2026. “Stamp duty on general agreements has been increased from ₹50 to ₹1,000, while that on a power of attorney for a single transaction has been increased from ₹100 to ₹3,000. These represent increases of 900%, 1,900% and 2,900%, respectively,” he said.

Drawing a comparison with neighbouring Uttarakhand, Jamwal said that according to the published schedule of the Uttarakhand stamp and registration department, stamp duty on an ordinary affidavit is ₹10, whereas Himachal Pradesh now charges ₹100. Both states share largely similar geographical conditions. “The Congress government must explain why Himachal’s citizens are being charged ten times the amount for the same category of document,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He pointed out that under the revised provisions, an agreement for the sale of property valued at ₹20 lakh could attract an initial stamp duty of ₹41,000. Although ₹40,000 would subsequently be adjusted against stamp duty payable at the time of final conveyance, the upfront payment would create additional financial pressure on small property buyers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He pointed out that under the revised provisions, an agreement for the sale of property valued at ₹20 lakh could attract an initial stamp duty of ₹41,000. Although ₹40,000 would subsequently be adjusted against stamp duty payable at the time of final conveyance, the upfront payment would create additional financial pressure on small property buyers. {{/usCountry}}

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