EcoSikh plans to plant 75 native tree forests in Amritsar

The Washington-area Sikh community gathered at an EcoSikh Musical Evening Gala on Wednesday to mark the 450th anniversary of the founding of Amritsar and support a plan to plant 75 forests of native Punjab trees in and around the historic city.

The organisation has planted more than 40,000 at the historic Chali Khooh site in Amritsar. (HT File)

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Rajwant Singh, global president and the founder of EcoSikh, said the event united community leaders, families, environmental supporters and philanthropists around a shared goal: honouring Amritsar’s 450-year legacy by creating a greener, healthier future.

“EcoSikh plans to plant 75 forests in and around the holy city,’ he said.

Each forest will include approximately 550 trees native to Punjab, supporting biodiversity, providing shade and strengthening the city’s ecological resilience, he said.

The initiative builds on a similar environmental work carried out by the organisation in Amritsar. Since 2022, the organisation has planted approximately 55,000 trees in Amritsar. Founded in 2009, the organisation has branches in the US, India, Canada, the UK and Ireland.

“By supporting 75 forests, the Sikh community is helping create cleaner, healthier and more resilient spaces for people, wildlife and future generations,” said Gunpreet Kaur, president of EcoSikh USA.

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{{^usCountry}} The additional 41,250 trees would bring the combined total of trees planted or committed through these efforts to more than 96,000. The organisation has planted more than 40,000 at the historic Chali Khooh site in Amritsar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The additional 41,250 trees would bring the combined total of trees planted or committed through these efforts to more than 96,000. The organisation has planted more than 40,000 at the historic Chali Khooh site in Amritsar. {{/usCountry}}

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The organisers said planting one forest of 550 trees costs $1,300 (aprox ₹1.25 lakh), including two years of maintenance by EcoSikh as part of the initiative.