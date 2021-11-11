Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ED arrests former Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in money laundering case
Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Khaira is an “associate” of drug case convicts and fake passport racketeers
Former Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has denied any wrongdoing and said he is being targeted by the Enforcement Directorate as he has been vocal against the Centre’s three farm laws. (HT file photo)
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 05:57 PM IST
By Press Trust of India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested former Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with a money laundering case being probed against him and others, officials said.

They said Khaira, 56, was taken into custody by the central probe agency in Punjab under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency had raided his premises in March this year.

The ED has alleged that Khaira is an “associate” of drug case convicts and fake passport racketeers.

The politician has denied any wrongdoing and said he is being targeted by central agencies as he has been vocal against the Centre’s three new farm laws.

He had recently resigned from the state assembly.

Khaira won the assembly election in 2017 from the Bholath assembly seat in Kapurthala district on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket.

He resigned from the primary membership of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in January 2019 and floated his own outfit, the Punjab Ekta Party. He then re-joined the Congress in June this year.

