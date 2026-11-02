ED raids premises linked to former Punjab minister Sunder Sham Arora in PMLA probe

Hoshiarpur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday launched searches at multiple locations in Punjab and Chandigarh involving former Congress minister Sunder Sham Arora, his son Prateek Arora, and their business associates. The action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) follows the arrest of former Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) general manager Jaswinder Singh Randhawa two days ago.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday launched searches at multiple locations in Punjab and Chandigarh involving former Congress minister Sunder Sham Arora, his son and their business associates. (File photo)

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Central agency teams cordoned off Arora’s house on Jodha Mall Road in Hoshiarpur early in the morning, turning away visitors while permitting his legal counsel, HS Saini, to enter. Simultaneous raids were carried out at premises linked to businessman Sanjeev Juneja and real estate developers Marbella Group and Gulmohar Township Group.

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Saini said that the raiding team sought documents related to disproportionate assets and the 2023 PSIEC plot allotment investigation, and added that all requested records were provided.

The money-laundering probe originates from cases registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau involving alleged corruption, disproportionate assets, and irregularities in PSIEC plot allotments and ownership changes. Key among the allegations is the sale of 31 acres of prime land belonging to the liquidated JCT Electronics in Mohali to a private realtor for a township project during Arora’s tenure as minister.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier this year, income tax authorities conducted a 62-hour search at Arora’s residence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this year, income tax authorities conducted a 62-hour search at Arora’s residence. {{/usCountry}}

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Arora also faces a pending court case in which he was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau for allegedly attempting to bribe an official with ₹50 lakh, a matter for which he is currently out on bail.