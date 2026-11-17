Nearly two months after conducting searches at the headquarters of the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into alleged irregularities in land dealings by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). As part of the probe, the agency questioned one official on Monday and has summoned three other senior officials from the housing and urban development department for questioning. GMADA additional chief administrator Rakesh Kumar Popli arrives at the ED headquarters for questioning in connection with the ₹10,000 land deal case in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

The agency summoned GMADA chief administrator Sandeep Rishi on November 18 and Vikas Garg, principal secretary, housing and urban development, on November 19, at its Delhi office. GMADA land acquisition officer Rohit Jindal has also been asked to appear on November 17. Meanwhile, additional chief administrator Rakesh Kumar Popli has been questioned by the agency in Delhi on Monday.

The summons mark a significant expansion of the money-laundering investigation, which initially centred on alleged financial irregularities involving Delhi-based Tirupati Infraprojects and its associated companies but has since widened to cover GMADA’s land acquisition, auction and allotment processes, changes in master plans and concessions allegedly extended to private developers.

On September 22, the ED conducted searches and surveys at 26 premises across Delhi, Mohali, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Ludhiana, including the GMADA headquarters at PUDA Bhawan and offices of the housing and urban development department. The searches were part of an investigation into alleged bank fraud and subsequent money laundering involving Tirupati Infraprojects and its associated entities.

The agency is examining whether changes in land-use policies, reserve prices, auction conditions and master plans benefited select private entities. The ED has alleged that manipulation of reserve prices of unsold GMADA land could have caused a potential loss of nearly ₹10,000 crore to the authority and the Punjab government.

Real estate firms, land aggregators under scanner

The investigation, which originated from alleged irregularities in the Suntec City project in New Chandigarh, has also brought several real estate companies and land aggregators under the scanner. These include Tirupati Infraprojects, Remigate Buildestates, Remigate Infra Developers, MB Infrabuild, Tila Consultants and Contractors, Altus Space Builders and Muirwoods Ecocity. Investigators have examined allegations concerning change of land use (CLU) approvals, landowner consent documents and subsequent modifications in project layouts.

In September this year, former Punjab chief secretary Anurag Verma, who headed the housing and urban development department in 2024, was also questioned by the ED for over eight hours in connection with its ongoing probe into the scam related to the Mohali-based Suntec City and Altus Space Builders Private Limited case.

The agency is also examining alleged irregularities in GMADA’s flagship Purab Premium Apartments project in Sector 88, Mohali. The scrutiny includes alleged excess payments, construction deficiencies, cost escalations and lapses in project supervision. An internal examination has flagged a potential excess payment of ₹51.33 crore to the original contractor, Simplex Infrastructure Ltd.

In another matter, the ED has reportedly found that GMADA may have suffered a financial loss of nearly ₹400 crore by allotting 441 residential plots under the oustee policy at outdated rates between 2019 and 2026, despite revisions in prevailing prices.

A major strand of the investigation concerns the allotment of a 1.13-acre food court site in Sector 62 to Delhi-based Remigate through an auction in September 2015 for ₹32.50 crore. The company initially deposited 20% of the amount and subsequently paid an instalment of ₹9.87 crore, but later claimed that GMADA had failed to provide an encumbrance-free site. The authority, meanwhile, issued a show-cause notice over outstanding dues.

The ED has alleged that statutory dues worth nearly ₹57 crore were waived in favour of Remigate Infra Developers during the reallotment of a cancelled plot, allegedly in collusion with GMADA officials. On October 15, 2026, the Punjab housing and urban development department revoked concessions worth approximately ₹57 crore granted to Remigate Buildestates.

Serving, ex-officials quizzed

The agency has questioned several serving and former GMADA officials in connection with the case, including chief engineer Ajay Garg, former chief engineer Sunil Kansal, former land acquisition officer Hardeep Singh and additional chief administrator Amarinder Singh Mali.

On October 17, the ED arrested Tirupati Infraprojects promoter Jagmohan Garg in Delhi in connection with the money-laundering investigation. The arrest followed the agency’s examination of alleged financial irregularities in land transactions and the waiver of statutory dues by GMADA.

Probe widens

The summons mark a significant expansion of the money-laundering probe, which initially centred on ‘financial irregularities’ involving Delhi-based Tirupati Infraprojects and its associated firms.

The probe has widened to cover GMADA’s land acquisition, auction and allotment processes, changes in master plans, and concessions allegedly extended to private developers.

The agency is examining whether changes in land-use policies, reserve prices, auction conditions and master plans benefited select private entities.