Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Edu City: Chandigarh admn to examine why project failed
chandigarh news

Edu City: Chandigarh admn to examine why project failed

The Edu City project was planned to come up on 150 acres in Sarangpur, with 75 acres reserved for private institutes
UT adviser was holding a high-level meeting on expanding educational infrastructure in Chandigarh.
Published on Oct 28, 2021 01:43 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With an aim to make Chandigarh a regional education hub, UT adviser Dharam Pal on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to examine the reasons for the failure of the ambitious Edu City plans.

The adviser was holding a high-level meeting of UT officials on expanding educational infrastructure in the city

“The project idea was floated in 2005 in Sarangpur. But currently only one firm is operational. Other companies didn’t pursue their projects at the site. In a bid to revive the projects, we need to know what exactly went wrong. I have directed the officials to submit a report on the issue. Thereafter, we will take up how to proceed further,” said Pal after the meeting.

The project was planned to come up on 150 acres, with 75 acres reserved for private institutes. In 2009, three institutes signed a memorandum of understanding to get licence for setting up campuses there, but a long list of those shortlisted had backed out. It was primarily due to the tough conditions laid down.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP