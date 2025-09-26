Elderly NRI man, caretaker found murdered in Hoshiarpur village

A 65-year-old non-resident Indian (NRI) man and the 46-year-old woman caretaker were found murdered under mysterious circumstances at Moranwali village in Garhshankar sub-division of Hoshiarpur district on Thursday. Police have registered a murder case at the Garhshankar police station against unknown persons.

The incident came to light when the caretaker’s daughters came from Nurmahal to enquire about her.

The gate of the house was locked from the inside. When the girls entered the house, they found their mother and the house owner, Santokh Singh, dead.

Police suspected that the murders seemed to have been committed about two days ago, as the bodies had decomposed and were emitting a foul smell.

Manjit Kaur’s daughters, Sandip and Pooja, said that they got apprehensive as their mother was not responding to repeated phone calls since the past two days.

“We reached here to enquire if she was well, but the house was locked from the inside. We informed the fellow villagers and the sarpanch. When we broke open the door, our mother and Santokh were lying dead. The bodies bore marks of a sharp-edged weapon,” Sandip said.

SP (investigation) Mukesh Kumar said that the police had collected evidence and started an investigation. The NRI had returned from Canada about three months ago, he said.

